5 takeaways from Day 3 of Dolphins’ training camp

On Friday, the Miami Dolphins took the field for their third practice session of training camp, but it was only made available to the media for a portion of the day.

Fans will get their first opportunity to see the team at Baptist Health Training Complex across from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday. Tickets are sold out for the event, but it’s sure to be an entertaining day for those who can go.

Here’s what we learned from the limited time to see the team on the field on Friday.

Liam Eichenberg rocked the orange jersey

In a bit of a surprise, Eichenberg, the second-year offensive lineman, was awarded the practice player of the day on Thursday. The former Fighting Irish is expected to play a new position this year, and he’s apparently doing so well in the eyes of the coaching staff.

THE DAY 3️⃣ ORANGE JERSEY GOES TO … 🍊 @LiamEichenberg 🍊 pic.twitter.com/12R1cjHYdU — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 29, 2022

Michael Deiter in walking boot

Deiter, who is expected to be the team’s backup center with Connor Williams taking over the starting job, was seen during the media portion of practice wearing a walking boot.

He missed nine games with a foot injury last season, so this injury could be concerning.

Both veteran quarterbacks were intercepted.

While both Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater both had their moments, they were both intercepted as well. Second-year safety Jevon Holland picked off the starter on a deep-ball attempt to Jaylen Waddle. Linebacker Duke Riley also intercepted Bridgewater, but the play may have been called a sack if there were officials.

Biggest play of the day was by a UDFA

Undrafted free agent wide receiver Braylon Sanders made the biggest play of his training camp thus far with a touchdown reception in traffic between Holland and cornerback Nik Needham that was roughly 50 yards.

Sanders has a long way to go, but big plays like that certainly catch the eye of some coaches in a big battle position battle for depth.

Depth linebacker could be working his way into a roster spot

Darius Hodge was originally claimed by the Dolphins after being waived by the Cincinnati Bengals in November. While he was suspended for two games for his violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy, he never ended up playing a game for Miami in 2021.

So far, he’s been making a fair amount of plays during training camp sessions, as he’s constantly around the ball. Those notable moments continued on Friday.

Like wide receiver, linebacker depth will be quite the battle this summer as well.

