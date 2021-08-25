5 takeaways from day 18 of Washington training camp

Washington was back on the field Tuesday for day 18 of training camp. With the preseason finale just days away, head coach Ron Rivera is treating the entire week as a normal game week in the regular season.

Washington faces the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, who enter the game on a 19-game preseason winning streak.

While Rivera respects the Ravens, he didn’t appear too impressed with their preseason winning streak.

.@michaelpRTD: "The Ravens have won 19 straight preseason games. Does that do anything for you?" Ron Rivera: "What's one of my catchphrases? That's interesting." (One of Rivera's catchphrases is to "focus on what's important, not what's interesting.") — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 24, 2021

The coaches are in the middle of preparing for Washington’s Week 1 opponent, the Los Angeles Chargers, while also working on getting multiple players plenty of action in this weekend’s game against the Ravens.

Here are five takeaways from Tuesday’s practice.

Dyami Brown and Kam Curl return to practice

Rookie wide receiver Dyami Brown and safety Kamren Curl missed Monday's practice with an illness. Both players were back on the field Tuesday. Neither player really needs to play against the Ravens, but Rivera likes getting his young players on the field in the preseason. https://twitter.com/Sam4TR/status/1430196223852650504?s=20

William Jackson III, Curtis Samuel remain

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel has been back for over a week yet has participated in one practice. Samuel has continued to work on the side. Cornerback William Jackson III also worked on the side with trainers on Tuesday. While Rivera has remained optimistic about Samuel all summer, there has to be some concern until the team sees him on the field. https://twitter.com/NickiJhabvala/status/1430213255423795203?s=20

Story continues

Rivera remains intrigued with McTyer

Washington likes cornerback Torry McTyer. Entering training camp, McTyer was probably more than a long shot to make the 2021 roster. Yet, all McTyer has done in practice each day is make plays. He's stood out in games, too. Rivera has spoken of McTyer on more than one occasion and did so again on Tuesday. https://twitter.com/NickiJhabvala/status/1430225515655335939?s=20 McTyer feels like he has already earned a roster spot, but he's probably still on the bubble until it is announced.

Tight end update

Both Temarrick Hemingway and Sammis Reyes missed last week's preseason game because they were in concussion protocol. Both were cleared and back on Monday. On Tuesday, Hemingway was in a no-contact jersey while Reyes was a full participant. There is likely one spot open at tight behind Logan Thomas and John Bates. Reyes has long-term potential but remains extremely raw. Hemingway needed a strong preseason to make the roster. Unfortunately for him, it hasn't happened. https://twitter.com/Matthew_Paras/status/1430204969706270728?s=20

Washington down to three returners?

According to Zach Selby of washingtonfootball.com, DeAndre Carter, Dax Milne and Isaiah Wright took turns catching kicks on Tuesday. Selby didn't confirm if it was kickoffs or punts, but it appears these three are the final contenders to return punts in 2021. Wright hasn't received a lot of attention this summer and should not be counted out in this race. After his performance last week, it looks like rookie running back Jaret Patterson could take over on kick returns. The Baltimore game will be a big one for Milne, Carter and Wright. https://twitter.com/ZachSelbyWFT/status/1430208430938206214?s=20

1

1