5 takeaways from Day 11 of Patriots training camp practice

The New England Patriots were back in pads for Day 11 of training camp practice on Monday. There was a different feeling in the air for this practice with it being the first preseason game week.

The Patriots are slated to face the Houston Texans, who will reportedly start rookie No. 2 overall draft pick C.J. Stroud at quarterback. So there’s a little hype behind Thursday night’s game, even though it’s just a preseason match-up.

When it comes to attendance at practice, things looked similar for the Patriots with the offensive line still missing multiple starters. Center David Andrews returned, but the following were still out:

G Michael Onwenu

CB Jonathan Jones

ST Matthew Slater

G Cole Strange

RB/WR Ty Montgomery

G Bill Murray

OT Calvin Anderson

ST Cody Davis

Trent Brown is still limited, but after practice, he said he expects to be ready by Week 1 of the regular season. Here are five takeaways from Day 11 of training camp practice:

Practicing in the elements

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The rains on Monday afternoon gave the Patriots a chance to practice in the elements. It served as a good teaching day for coach Bill Belichick, who loves to preach ball security.

This was the first training camp practice that gave the Patriots a chance to work with a wet football, and in many ways, it felt fitting considering the team’s first preseason game is on Thursday.

It was also a practice where many of the newcomers got an opportunity to play in extended roles, including rookie Malik Cunningham working in at quarterback. Reps under those conditions are so valuable for everyone, but they are especially important for players getting their feet in the NFL (no pun intended).

Malik Cunningham gets more work at quarterback

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Will we be seeing Malik Cunningham under center in Thursday’s preseason opener against the Texans?

That certainly seems like a possibility with him working in at the quarterback position in 11-on-11s at Monday’s practice. Cunningham, who has also worked out as a receiver, was showing off some of his playmaking abilities with the ball in his hands.

We haven't had many opportunities to see Malik Cunningham with the ball in his hands this summer, but he's flashing his athleticism today. Very fast/elusive. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 7, 2023

There’s an excitement factor every time he takes off with the ball in some of the same ways there is for fellow former Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson. Of course, we have to be careful with those sorts of comments because Jackson is an elite playmaker and former league MVP.

But Cunningham just might be the most intriguing rookie on the Patriots’ roster from an unknown standpoint. How do they plan on utilizing him in actual game situations?

We could find out on Thursday night.

Christian Barmore has the defensive play of the day

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Barmore grown-manned offensive lineman Kody Russey with a “hump” move that lifted him off his feet at practice. It was one of those jaw-dropping plays that served as a reminder of how scary Barmore can be in the trenches.

DT Christian Barmore had one of the notable reps in practice, using a “counter hump” move on Kody Russey to lift Russey off his feet in 1-on-1 drills. pic.twitter.com/sd9OIlxxLe — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 7, 2023

The former Alabama product could be in store for a huge breakout season, if he can stay healthy. Injuries have slowed his progress over the last two years, but there’s no question that Barmore has elite potential. By the end of the season, he could be looked at as one of the best defensive tackles in the entire league.

Barmore generating push up the middle with Matthew Judon and Josh Uche screaming off the edges will be a big problem for opposing offensive coordinators this season.

A rough day for Bailey Zappe

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Patriots backup quarterback Bailey Zappe had one of his roughest training camp days to this point with multiple passes being batted down at the line of scrimmage. He also had an underthrown pass get picked off by second-year cornerback Marcus Jones.

Bailey Zappe just threw a 40-ish yard interception to Marcus Jones, intended for Raleigh Webb. Ball appeared to be badly underthrown — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) August 7, 2023

Obviously, it wasn’t the cleanest practice considering the conditions, but Zappe’s size did come into question. The second-year quarterback stands at 6-foot-1 as opposed to Mac Jones being 6-foot-3 under center.

That isn’t to suggest he couldn’t make it work when there are clearly other success stories throughout NFL history that weren’t the prototypical quarterback size. But having his throws contested at the line is something he’s going to have to get used to at this level.

Kayshon Boutte's spectacular touchdown grab

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

If Christian Barmore’s hump move was the defensive play of the day, then Kayshon Boutte’s one-handed leaping touchdown grab from Malik Cunningham was the offensive play of the day.

Cunningham rolled out and hit Boutte with a beautiful throw and catch in the end zone.

Highlight reel play: WR Kayshon Boutte a one-handed leaping catch in the end zone from QB Malik Cunningham. Boutte, the sixth-round pick from LSU, has made one play in each of the last handful of practices that make you take notice. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 7, 2023

The Boutte train is rolling hard with the rookie sixth-round draft pick putting together multiple successful practices. He’s really starting to come alive in the offense, and it’s going to be fun seeing how that translates in Thursday night’s game, where he should get extended work.

Fellow rookie Demario Douglas is also still having great moments on the field. Both rookie receivers have stood out in ways few expected.

