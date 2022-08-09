5 takeaways from Day 10 of Patriots training camp

After taking a couple of days off, the New England Patriots were back at it on the practice field on Monday.

It was the first game week practice with the team set to face the New York Giants in Thursday’s preseason opener. And it wasn’t a pretty sight, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

The defense flat-out dominated in a practice that left more questions than answers. But as center David Andrews eloquently put it, “you can’t let today or any day derail anything in the future.”

“You can’t let today or any day derail anything in the future,” Andrews told media members after the practice. “That’s just how it goes. Wins, losses—you just got to stay steady. You can’t go up and down.”

Hear are five takeaways from Monday’s practice.

Rough day for Jones and the offense

Does anyone remember the neuralyzer from the “Men in Black” movie? It was a device with the ability to erase a person’s memories.

Well, Mac Jones could use one of those right about now.

A play reflective of a tough day for the Patriots’ offense: To finish 1-on-1s on a “got to have it” play, Mac Jones tries to connect with DeVante Parker in windy conditions — and Joejuan Williams picks it off. The offense then drops for push-ups. pic.twitter.com/OPKfgSmckk — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 9, 2022

The Patriots quarterback couldn’t get anything going in 11-on-11s with the offensive line consistently getting overwhelmed. This might have been the unit’s worst training camp practice to date.

Jones did complete a sweet looking 30-yard touchdown pass to receiver DeVante Parker, but that was in 7-on-7 drills. They won’t be playing 7-on-7s in Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Giants.

Former NFL quarterback David Carr recently said he’d be “freaking out” if he was in the quarterback room with the Patriots. Days like Monday’s practice is one of the reasons why.

Offensive line a serious concern

Perhaps the biggest problem for the Patriots were the struggles along the offensive front. Jones would have been sacked four times, and he also threw an interception.

It was one of those days where it seemed like he was forcing something out of nothing. It really doesn’t matter who is under center if the offensive line can’t piece things together. If the defensive pressure is on your quarterback quicker than a Thanos snap, then you’re clearly going to have problems moving the chains.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss made the suggestion for the Patriots to bring in former offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia just to have a look at the unit.

Top things that stood out from the 10th practice of Patriots training camp. pic.twitter.com/hSKL8t7QCI — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 8, 2022

Reiss is right.

That’s a phone call coach Bill Belichick should seriously consider making sooner rather than later.

Thornton turned on the burners

Rookie second-round draft pick Tyquan Thornton was running routes like he had a cannister of rocket fuel attached to his back.

Just ask cornerbacks Malcolm Butler and Terrance Mitchell after they got absolutely torched by the speedy receiver in 1-on-1s. If the offensive line gets settled, Thornton is the sort of player that could cause legitimate problems for opposing defenses.

The speed to separate is clearly there in an offense that desperately needs it. For all of the jokes regarding the receiver drafting strategy for Belichick, Thornton is showing signs of having the potential to be a hit on the dart board.

A Jonathan Jones defensive wrinkle

The Patriots showed a new defensive wrinkle on Monday with cornerback Jonathan Jones lining up outside across from Jalen Mills, while rookie third-round draft pick Marcus Jones lined up in the slot.

No, that doesn’t mean the move will stick or that we’ll even see it again. But it does mean the gears are turning in the old defensive genius, Bill Belichick’s, brain.

Jones is a bit undersized for an outside corner, but he’s as feisty as they come as a defensive playmaker. He’d never back down from that challenge if given the opportunity.

Who knows?

Maybe the new wrinkle ends up sticking or, at the very least, getting a closer look.

Judon and Tavai return to practice

On the injury front, running back James White and offensive lineman Andrew Stueber were the only players absent at Monday’s practice.

That means both outside linebacker Matthew Judon and middle linebacker Jahlani Tavai were both back on the field for the Patriots, which was a great sign for the defense.

Meanwhile, Patriots right tackle Isaiah Wynn was limited in practice, and Justin Herron was thrusted into the first-team unit. When Mac Jones is finished with that neuralyzer, he should probably let Herron borrow it next.

Yes, it was that bad.

Tight end Devin Asiasi also left practice early with a hand injury, but according to the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan, the injury isn’t believed to be serious.

