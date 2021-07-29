5 takeaways from day 1 of Washington training camp

The Washington Football Team opened training camp on Wednesday in Richmond, and the day featured plenty of excitement.

Washington, which reported to Richmond on Tuesday, had its first practice of training camp Wednesday. Perhaps the most exciting part of the day had fans back on the sidelines for practice.

Washington coach Ron Rivera certainly appreciated seeing fans back.

Rivera: we really missed our fans. There's a lot of positives about being in Richmond. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) July 28, 2021

So, what happened on the field?

Here are our top five takeaways from Washington’s first day of training camp practice.

Ryan Fitzpatrick made his debut

Jun 9, 2021; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) passes the ball during drills as part of minicamp at Inova Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Fitzpatrick made his Washington training camp debut on Wednesday. And, while he wasn't overly sharp, Fitzpatrick had some good moments. He seems to already trust Terry McLaurin, as one of their connections ended up in the end zone. After practice, Fitzpatrick spoke to LaDainian Tomlinson of the NFL Network. https://twitter.com/nflnetwork/status/1420481305226010627?s=20

Adam Humphries had a busy day

May 25, 2021; Ashburn, Virginia, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Adam Humphries (19) in action during an OTA at Inova Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

We knew this offseason that Fitzpatrick liked Adam Humphries from their time together in Tampa Bay. In their first training camp practice together, Fitzpatrick looked to Humphries often. If this is any indication of how involved Humphries will be, making the 53-man roster shouldn't be an issue. https://twitter.com/Matthew_Paras/status/1420395807241555970?s=20

Landon Collins looks like he didn't miss a beat

May 25, 2021; Ashburn, Virginia, USA; Washington Football Team strong safety Landon Collins (26) warms up during an OTA at Inova Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Landon Collins returned to the practice field in training camp and participated in everything. That's pretty remarkable considering Collins suffered an Achilles injury in later October. Perhaps Collins is tired of chatter that he's on the roster bubble or has yet to live up to his contract. A motivated Collins could be in store for a big season in 2021.

Safety rotation

Washington Football Team safety Kamren Curl (31) in action during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

There was a lot of chatter this offseason about how Washington would employ Collins and last year's rookie surprise, Kam Curl, since both better fit at strong safety. That's what training camp is for. Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio had Collins and Curl on the field together, with Curl at free safety. Del Rio would rotate his safeties, as Bobby McCain also saw time at free safety with Collins. Expect to see a lot of this throughout the summer. https://twitter.com/john_keim/status/1420392071525961728?s=20

Terry McLaurin is one impressive dude

Jan 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) makes a catch against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

What can be said about Terry McLaurin that hasn't already been said? A true No. 1 receiver, McLaurin is as impressive on the field as he is off the field. After practice on Wednesday, he spoke to the media and shined. McLaurin, like Jonathan Allen, is a true leader for the Washington Football Team. The franchise is in good hands with these guys moving forward. https://twitter.com/WashingtonNFL/status/1420420118958411777?s=20

