5 takeaways from Darius Slay’s in-depth Pivot Podcast interview

The Eagles are preparing for a huge Monday night matchup against the Vikings and looking to build up the momentum; Ryan Clark and The Pivot Podcast popped up on Eagles All-Pro cornerback Darius Slay.

One of the NFL’s more entertaining and insightful players, Slay opened up about his upbringing, outlook on life, and Philadelphia’s prospects for a postseason run in 2022.

The All-Pro talked about Justin Jefferson as well, calling him the second-best pass catcher in the NFL.

With the Monday night matchup now 72 hours away, here are five takeaways from Slay’s visit with The Pivot Podcast.

Amazing relationship with his mom

Slay has a fantastic relationship with his mother, Ms. Stephanie Lowe, who had the All-Pro cornerback at 13.

He had his son at a young age and thank his former Lions teammates for helping him mature and grow as a parent.

A fun-loving guy off the field, Slay admitted that he got locked before leaving for junior college for a fight.

Jennifer Slay

Slay, and his wife Jennifer met in 2015, as their first date was at an Oklahoma City Thunder game.

Married in 2018, the star cornerback talked about the critical role his dual-threat spouse plays in his life and success.

Slay on matchup with Justin Jefferson

Ahead of Monday Night’s Matchup against Minnesota, Slay talked about facing off against one of the NFL’s top wide receivers in Justin Jefferson.

Slay called Jefferson the 2nd best receiver in the league behind Devante Adams and that he respects the explosiveness of his game.

Slay on Dak Prescott's thumb injury

The Cowboys’ star cornerback suffered a thumb injury that will cause him to miss four games and could give Philadelphia a leg up in the NFC East.

Slay admitted that he had no idea how intense the rivalry was until he arrived in Philadelphia.

The cornerback also talked about his incredible relationship with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, his teammate at Miss. State.

Slay on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts

Slay talked about Hurts growing as a player and improving daily. Slay admitted that he teaches Jalen Hurts everything he knows about the opposing team’s top cornerback, and Philadelphia’s sky is the limit.

Randon notes

Slay hilariously recounts the matchup against DK Metcalf and the Seahawks, recalling how Brandon Graham’s trash talking was the precursor to bad blood.

Slay is a distant relative of Ahmaud Arbery, giving some insight into his shooting death and its impact on Brunswick, Georgia.

