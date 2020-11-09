5 Takeaways: Cowboys excite, but familiar feeling settles in 24-19 loss to Steelers

The Dallas Cowboys’ issues scoring in recent weeks had been glaring. Outside of a late-game score in a blowout loss against Arizona, the team hadn’t crossed the end zone in a meaningful way since quarterback Dak Prescott exited the contest against the New York Giants in Week 5. Four weeks later, on their third quarterback since, they finally did it, with Garrett Gilbert finding rookie WR CeeDee Lamb.

Dallas held their first double-digit lead of the 2020 season, ahead 13-0 with three minutes remaining in the second quarter, and it was all downhill from there. A valiant effort that included a trick-play punt return, a huge kick return and a blocked kick on special teams was undone by several late mistakes and say Ben Roethlisberger drive the Steelers down for a game-winning drive with just over two minutes remaining. The 24-19 loss dropped Dallas to 2-7 on the season.

Here are the major takeaways.