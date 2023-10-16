5 takeaways from Commanders’ win over Falcons

Games like Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons don’t often go the way of the Washington Commanders. Washington defeated Atlanta 24-16 despite being behind in almost every statistical category.

The two key stats where the Commanders were ahead were the most important: The scoreboard and turnovers. Washington forced three turnovers; all three were second-half interceptions from Atlanta quarterback Desmond Ridder, including one from Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis with less than 30 seconds remaining to seal the win.

The win improves Washington to 3-3 with a road game against the New York Giants in Week 7.

Let’s take a look back at the Commanders’ win over the Falcons. Here are five takeaways from Washington’s win.

An up-and-down day from Sam Howell

Sam Howell #14 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

You know you are showing positive steps in your development as a young quarterback when you throw three touchdowns, do not turn the ball over and lead your team to a win. That’s exactly what Sam Howell did on Sunday.

Unfortunately, Howell took five sacks, and you could argue that all may have been on him. Pass protection wasn’t an issue against the Falcons. Howell must be more consistent in just getting rid of the ball when pressure arrives, and he sees no one open. Eventually, he’s going to be hurt taking all of these hits. Teams with better pass rushers than the Falcons will do even more damage. But for Washington, it feels good to be talking about this after a win.

What in the world is wrong with Jahan Dotson?

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1). (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ORG XMIT: OTK

Jahan Dotson had one target on Sunday: he dropped it, and it was an accurate downfield throw from Howell. It would’ve been a big play for the Commanders. Howell didn’t throw to Dotson again, but in fairness to Howell, Washington’s offense didn’t really dictate multiple opportunities in the second half. The Commanders had six possessions in the second half. They scored a touchdown, punted four times and kneeled to end the game. Dotson would’ve likely had more opportunities had the Commanders been passing the ball more.

This is the second consecutive game where Dotson has had an inexplicable drop. He is known for having tremendous hands, but those have been inconsistent recently. Eric Bieniemy has done a good job of forcing the ball to Terry McLaurin more in recent weeks. Could he do the same in future weeks to get Dotson more involved?

The Commanders need Dotson. Howell needs Dotson.

Defense gave up yards, but made the plays

Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) intercepts a pass. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders won the first half. They survived in the second half thanks to three Desmond Ridder interceptions. That’s fine; sometimes you have to win games this way. The defense allowed 402 total yards, including 296 passing yards, to a team that’s not known for throwing the football. But considering Atlanta held the ball for over 36 minutes, that’s a positive. The Falcons were forced to throw the ball so much because the Commanders did a good job of slowing down their terrific running game. Washington held Atlanta to 106 rushing yards, an average of 3.7 yards per attempt.

This game was about making plays. In addition to the three interceptions, one to end the game, and another in the end zone, the Commanders stopped the Falcons on a two-point attempt in the third quarter. While you’d prefer not to give up over 400 yards, Washington’s defense won this game. The Commanders received virtually no help from the offense in the final 27 minutes.

Unsung heroes all over

Washington Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson (36) breaks up a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Several unheralded performers led the Commanders to Sunday’s win. There was 5-foot-9 veteran cornerback Danny Johnson matched up with 6-foot-6 tight end Kyle Pitts. And with the game on the line on fourth down, Johnson breaks up Ridder’s pass to Pitts. Johnson delivers every year when his number is called.

Next, there is defensive end Casey Toohill. With Montez Sweat sidelined for a bit, Toohill saw an increase in snaps. Ridder probably hopes never to line up across from Toohill again. Toohill pressured Ridder three times, sacked him twice and hit him three times. It was his first career multi-sack game.

Khaleke Hudson finally saw time on defense. He made multiple plays, including a critical stop on Atlanta’s two-point conversion in the third quarter. On another play, Hudson chased down Bijan Robinson from the other side of the field for a short gain. It should lead to an increase in playing time moving forward.

Special teams was special

Jamison Crowder #83 of the Washington Commanders returns a punt. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Veteran Jamison Crowder is starting to make his impact felt. His last three punt returns have all been for double-digit yardage. On Sunday, he returned a punt 61 yards to set up the Commanders’ first touchdown. Crowder almost scored. Interestingly enough, he was the last Washington player to return a punt for a touchdown — in 2016.

Punter Tress Way isn’t having his best season and hit a couple of shorter punts Sunday, but he also put three inside the 20-yard line, including two inside the 10-yard line.

Special teams were a difference maker for Washington — in a good way.

