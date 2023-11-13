5 takeaways from Commanders’ loss to Seahawks

The Washington Commanders fell to 4-6 after Sunday’s 29-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. With the loss — and Minnesota’s win, the Commanders fell two games behind the Vikings for the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC.

Let’s be clear: the 2023 Washington Commanders aren’t a playoff team. You can win a game here or there and compete with the best teams, but this team doesn’t have what it takes defensively to battle for a playoff spot.

Sunday’s loss was another disappointing one for the fans. Quarterback Sam Howell passed for over 300 yards again, three touchdowns and had some late-game heroics. It wasn’t enough as Washington’s defense failed — again.

Are there any bright spots from another loss?

We searched high and low, and, yes, there are bright spots — or a bright spot.

Here are five takeaways from Sunday’s loss.

Sam Howell is the guy

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) escapes a sack by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99). Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Who is tired of hearing every week if Sam Howell has done enough to be Washington’s franchise quarterback? Let’s stop that, please. The Commanders haven’t had this type of quarterback play since Kirk Cousins and, in some cases, since long before Cousins. Howell is making high-level throws each week. He makes plays off-script, with his touchdown pass to Brian Robinson Jr. being the latest example.

This team has a lot of questions; the quarterback position should not be one. A new GM/coach coming in should see Howell, a bevy of draft picks, talent in key spots on the roster and loads of cap space as reasons why Washington is an attractive destination in 2024 — and beyond.

It’s as if Washington fans can’t accept something nice. Howell is giving the Commanders a chance every week. He keeps passing every test, and the goalposts keep getting moved.

Bieniemy needs to scheme more touches for McLaurin and Dotson

Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin (17). Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson combined to catch four passes for 33 yards on 10 targets. Yet, somehow, Washington still almost won the game. That says more about Howell than anything else.

The Commanders aren’t going to win a lot of games without McLaurin and Dotson in starring roles. Dotson had 12 receptions over the last two games and had none on Sunday.

Sunday’s game plan seemed to favor quick passes to the running backs and tight ends. That’s fine, but offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy should scheme touches for McLaurin and Dotson. McLaurin and Dotson should be eating defenses alive in the middle of the field.

Defense stinks with or without Young/Sweat

Chase Young #99 and Montez Sweat #90 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The Commanders could’ve used Montez Sweat and Chase Young on Sunday. But it’s fair to ask how much of an impact would they have had. The Commanders stunk with both in the lineup. They would’ve stunk as a unit if both had played on Sunday. Sure, the pair would help Washington’s pass rush, but neither were making any game-changing plays in Washington.

Sunday’s result was more proof the Commanders made the right move in dealing with pass rushers. Why invest more in a defensive line that continues to struggle as a unit?

Imagine when Howell gets a young playmaking tight end

Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (82) runs for yards after the catch against Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs (6). Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Every young quarterback loves a tight end. Howell loves throwing to Logan Thomas and John Bates, but neither is Washington’s future TE1. Thomas is still a good player, but what Howell needs is a playmaking tight end via the 2024 NFL draft. Imagine what a difference-making tight end would do for Howell and the Washington offense.

In the offseason, the Commanders should do everything possible to land a tight end and left tackle to build this offense around Howell.

Another game that felt like the end for this regime

Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Multiple times this season, we’ve had moments where it just felt like the end for Ron Rivera and his regime. With a new owner, that was always likely, but seeing the defense struggle as badly as it did, that’s as big of an indictment on Rivera as it is on defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. Rivera has continuously poured resources into the defense to no avail. Washington has first-round picks at every level of the defense, and it still can’t stop anyone.

There was poor clock management and timeout usage late, too. Still, Howell rose above it and tied the game. Howell succeeds despite the coaching staff — outside of offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Bieniemy and Howell are growing together, and that will only help Bieniemy’s case if/when Washington makes a change at coach.

Rivera has appeared to understand his fate for a while now, so he continuously talks up Howell as Washington’s future. Sunday’s game was another nail in the coffin of this regime.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire