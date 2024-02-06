5 takeaways from Commanders coach Dan Quinn’s opening press conference

The Washington Commanders introduced new head coach Dan Quinn to the local media and fans on Monday, and he talked for close to an hour, answering every question.

They say everyone wins the press conference, and if we judge by those standards, Quinn knocked it out of the park. While the press conference means little, perhaps Quinn’s passion and sincerity helped win over some fans disappointed that the Commanders didn’t hire an offensive-minded coach.

So, what stood out from Quinn’s introduction to Washington?

Here are five takeaways from Quinn’s opening press conference.

Quinn will not call defensive plays

There was some hoping that whichever side of the ball Washington hired for its head coach, offense or defense, that person would call the plays. If the Commanders had hired Ben Johnson, he would’ve called plays. The Commanders hired Quinn, arguably the NFL’s best defensive coordinator over the past three seasons.

However, Quinn confirmed on Monday that new defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. would call the defensive plays.

“Joe will call the plays on defense, and Kliff will call the plays on offense,” Quinn said. “I’ll certainly be there. The game management part is so critical, so I wanted to be sure the best version of me is coaching the entire team.”

This shouldn’t be a concern. Whitt’s body of work is impressive, and he’s earned this opportunity. It will essentially be Quinn’s defense, which Whitt knows well. Fans should remember that just because Ron Rivera was a defensive-minded head coach and allowed Jack Del Rio to have complete control of the defense, it doesn’t mean history repeats itself. The Commanders WILL be better defensively.

Adam Peters takes the QB question away from Quinn

The media asked Dan Quinn if he’d had time to evaluate the quarterback position. GM Adam Peters politely told Quinn, “Let me get this one.”

This wasn’t about Peters not trusting Quinn but more about not putting that type of pressure on Quinn to answer that question. In his introductory presser, Peters responded to every question with a smile, but he was careful. That caution continued with the quarterback talk.

The Commanders have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Nothing is guaranteed, but you can almost take it to the bank that Washington is taking a quarterback. Kingsbury’s hiring doesn’t mean it’s Caleb Williams. After all, the Commanders have no control over Williams, as the Bears hold the top pick.

Peters did say it was the most important position on the field. Regarding the quarterback position, everything is on the table for Washington for 2024.

Why Kingsbury?

One of the most anticipated answers from Quinn on Monday was regarding how he’d come to the decision to make Kingsbury his offensive coordinator. Quinn’s answer was perfect.

“Kliff has always been somebody that I’ve kept up with,” Quinn said. “Years ago, we both coached in college, and we first met each other at an award show, and just kind of hit it off that time and then competed against each other. I certainly followed his career through his time at (Texas) Tech and then at Arizona (Cardinals) competing. And so, in the same way I wanted to hire Kyle (Shanahan) years ago, like he was hard to go against. He would stretch the field horizontally and vertically and going against Kliff: those same feelings you had, this is going to be tough, matchups, formations, speed, shots down the field, aggressiveness, boldness to go. And so, as a coach, you were writing down some names if this is something in your future that said, ‘If I get that shot, this is somebody I would want to talk to.'”

Perfect answer. Quinn hires a good staff because he’s not afraid of someone challenging his thought process, and you want the best candidates. It’s not up to the media or fans to say Kingsbury is or isn’t the right guy; that’s Quinn’s call. He nailed it when he hired Shanahan in 2015. He deserves the benefit of the doubt. This process is such a departure from previous Washington regimes.

Jonathan Allen is staying put

When Quinn was asked about the roster and competing against it over the past few seasons, he singled out two positions: Defensive tackle and wide receiver.

This isn’t a surprise. Perhaps Quinn can unlock the super-talented duo of Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne after they took a step back in 2023. Allen was frustrated at the end of the season with all of the losing, but at a fan event last week, he appeared recharged and excited after the hirings of Peters and Quinn.

Allen has already talked to Peters. He didn’t discuss the details, but they’ve spoken. Quinn gets the most out of his defensive line, and he’ll begin his Washington career with a duo that was arguably the best in the NFL in 2022.

I wouldn’t expect Allen to play anywhere but in Washington in 2024.

This is where Quinn wanted to be

From the moment Quinn first spoke, it was clear that this was the job he wanted. He spoke of growing up in New Jersey, playing college football in Maryland, and how he always admired the NFC East. Quinn had chances to leave in each of his three seasons with Dallas. He interviewed in some places and declined interviews in others. This offseason, it was clear that two jobs stood out to Quinn: Washington and Seattle.

The passion with which Quinn spoke was evident. He was clear that strong ownership and a like-minded GM were essential for him to take his second stab at being head coach. He feels that connection with owner Josh Harris and Peters.

Quinn had job security in Dallas. He was only going to leave for opportunities where he felt he could win. He believes Washington can win — and soon. Quinn even mentioned you aren’t going to hear him say “rebuilding.” Instead of rebuilding, Quinn said the Commanders are recalibrating.

