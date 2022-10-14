5 takeaways from Commanders’ 12-7 win over the Bears

The Washington Commanders held on for a 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears in the latest installment of Thursday Night Football.

The game began ugly on offense for both teams. Chicago quarterback Justin Fields was sacked on the opening drive. The Bears punted, and Washington went three and out on its first drive. Quarterback Carson Wentz didn’t even reach the top of his drop before he was sacked.

That was the story for much of the first half as the Commanders went into halftime nursing a 3-0 lead.

The second half wasn’t a lot better. The Bears scored the game’s first touchdown when Fields hit Dante Pettis for a 40-yard score in the third quarter. At this point, a 7-3 lead almost felt insurmountable. However, Washington answered with a field goal. The Commanders then forced another punt but again struggled to get anything going on offense and punted again.

Fortunately for Washington, this was where the Commanders won the game as Chicago punt returner Velus Jones muffed the punt, and Washington recovered inside the 10-yard line and would score a touchdown two plays later.

We do our best to offer five takeaways from a narrow Commanders’ victory.

This win feels almost like a loss

The Commanders improve to 2-4 on the season. However, why does this win feel like a loss? What if the Commanders had won last week’s game over the Titans and left Chicago with a 3-3 record? Would the win feel better then?

Look, don’t tell an NFL player a win means nothing. It’s not fair to them. They pour everything into practice and each one of these games and will tell you how hard it is to win in the NFL. But this isn’t about Washington’s players.

This team has perhaps the worst coaching staff in the NFL. They don’t adjust. Once another team adjusts, the Commanders look confused. Again, don’t blame the players. As for this win, congrats, you’re now only 2 1/2 games behind the Giants and Cowboys for second place in the NFC East.

Offensive coordinator Scott Turner is a liability

Does anyone care that Scott Turner is in the booth or on the sideline? No, because no matter where he calls plays, you’ll get the same results. It was almost laughable when he moved back upstairs, almost like the team was telling you he was a Kyle Shanahan-level play-caller.

Turner’s play calls almost never seem to make sense. On Washington’s first possession, he called two simple runs up the middle; the Commanders faced a predictable 3rd and 7. Instead of calling a play close to the sticks, he has Wentz drop back deep, and the QB is sacked before he reaches the top of his drop.

Don’t even get me started on that zone-read keeper with Wentz inside the 10-yard line. Sure, Wentz picked up two yards, but it was a pointless call. He wasn’t scoring. You wasted a down.

Remember, head coach Ron Rivera chose to name Turner his offensive coordinator instead of making things work with Kevin O’Connell. It’s all about familiarity, boys. Keep that Carolina gang together.

Carson Wentz struggled

Wentz completed 12 of 22 passes for 99 yards. He missed some easy throws, but he deserves a pass considering the wind and Wentz’s injuries. Remember he entered the game with a right biceps tendon strain and injured his hand in the second quarter. Wentz was noticeably shaking his hand after several plays as if he were in pain.

Washington doesn’t beat anyone else Thursday with Wentz passing for 99 yards. There was never a time in this game where you felt like Wentz was about to make a big play. Perhaps the extra rest will help Wentz before the Packers come to town in Week 7.

Brian Robinson Jr's touchdown

Running back Brian Robinson Jr. took another massive step in his comeback by starting in the backfield for the Commanders. Robinson got off to a slow start in the first half but seemed to get comfortable in the second half. He finished the game with 60 yards rushing and scored Washington’s only touchdown — the first of his NFL career.

Robinson’s longest run was 16 yards. He showed toughness on several runs as he always keeps his legs moving forward and rarely loses yardage. That’s a valuable trait for a running back. Forget the numbers; Robinson’s return continues to be the feel-good story Washington fans need in another lost season.

Daniel Snyder shown on Amazon Prime

In the second half of the game, Amazon’s cameras turned to the press box, where Washington owner Daniel Snyder was spotted beside of team president Jason Wright. It was a long day for Snyder as Thursday morning began with ESPN’s bombshell report stating Snyder has “dirt” on the other owners and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Legendary play-by-play announcer Al Michaels even discussed the Snyder situation on air, which felt unprecedented. Washington fans would celebrate more than winning a Super Bowl if Snyder was somehow removed, but they certainly know better than to believe it could happen.

