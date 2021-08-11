5 takeaways from Colts’ training camp practice No. 12

The Indianapolis Colts took it light on Wednesday for their 12th training camp practice at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

Due to inclement weather, the Colts announced they would be holding practice indoors without fans have access to the practice, the first time they’ve done so since camp opened three weeks ago.

Though it was a light one, there are still plenty of takeaways from the training camp practice as the Colts prepare to host the Carolina Panthers in joint practices over the next two days.

Attendance

The following players did not practice on Friday due to injury: quarterback Carson Wentz (foot), wide receiver Ashton Dulin (hamstring), tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee), tight end Noah Togiai (knee), left guard Quenton Nelson (foot), center Ryan Kelly (elbow), right tackle Braden Smith (foot), defensive end Damontre Moore (knee), defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (hamstring), defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (foot), linebacker Skai Moore (back), linebacker Jordan Glasgow (back), cornerback Nick Nelson (undisclosed) and safety Julian Blackmon (knee). Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, right guard Mark Glowinski and tight end Jack Doyle were all given rest days.

Left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) remained on the PUP list while defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo (Achilles) remained on the NFI list.

Kwity Paye Ankle Sprain

First-round pick Kwity Paye suffered an ankle sprain during the light practice for the Colts on Wednesday. It isn't clear how long the rookie will be out, but there is a chance he misses the joint practices and even possibly the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Starting OL Down

Despite it being a light day for the Colts in terms of team reps, they didn't have one starting offensive lineman going on Wednesday. Four of the starters are down due to their respective injuries while Glowinski got a rest day. Hopefully, some of the players will be able to return when Brian Burns and company come to town.

LBs Making Plays

Even though there wasn't a lot of 11-on-11 work for the day, both linebackers Darius Leonard and Bobby Okereke recorded interceptions during team drills. That would be a welcomed sight during the season if the linebackers can prove to be consistent playmakers in coverage.

Jonathan Taylor Highlight

The second-year running back has been having an impressive camp as he looks to take his game to the next level. He busted off a 50-yard touchdown on Wednesday, zooming past the first-team defense. Here's how it went down via Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star: "Jonathan Taylor ripped off a 50-yard touchdown run, sliding laterally in the hole and racing away up the sideline with his speed to beat the Colts’ No. 1 defense. Taylor’s vision and agility in the hole have been impressive in camp."

