5 takeaways from Colts’ second joint practice with Bears

The Indianapolis Colts officially wrapped up training camp with their second and final joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield.

While Wednesday’s initial joint practice was relatively mild, things got much more physical during Thursday’s practice. There were reports of multiple scuffles as players got a bit chippy.

Here are five takeaways from the Colts’ second joint practice with the Bears:

Injuries and Attendance

Sloppy day for the offense

It appeared to be a pretty sloppy day for the Colts offense between penalties and would-be sacks allowed by the offensive line. According to multiple reports, quarterback Anthony Richardson completed only 2-of-6 passes during 11-on-11 drills with several of his completions being called back due to penalties, two of which were reportedly touchdowns. The second-team offense didn’t fare much better as Gardner Minshew was under duress most of the time.

No Shaquille Leonard

For the first time since the start of training camp, Leonard didn’t participate in practice. It’s unclear whether this is simply precautionary as Leonard reportedly did get a bit banged up during the first joint practice between the two teams. There was no update from head coach Shane Steichen as he didn’t meet with the media following practice, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if Leonard was held out of the Saturday game even if it’s precautionary.

Pharoah Brown kicked out of practice

This apparently was a much testier practice with several skirmishes and scuffles taking place. At one point, Shane Steichen reportedly kicked tight end Pharoah Brown out of practice after being involved in skirmishes in consecutive plays.

Strong day for the defense

It seems both offenses may have struggled a bit. On the Colts’ side of the ball, safety Nick Cross had another strong day, making some big plays and tipping a ball from Justin Fields that wound up being an interception for linebacker E.J. Speed. Defensive end Kwity Paye also was mentioned as an extremely active player, recording sacks and constantly making his presence felt in the backield.

