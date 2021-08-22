5 takeaways from Colts’ preseason win over Vikings

It was a pretty boring football game if we’re being honest, but there were some positives that showed up in Week 2 of the preseason for the Indianapolis Colts as they visited the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday night.

Questions surrounding who will help create pressure from the edge might have shown up from a rookie and a player that the coaching staff has been patient with.

Plus, a third-year corner impresses and a receiver continues his case to make the roster. With that being said, Colts fans leave the night with a major concern as they wonder how soon will Carson Wentz come back to their life.

Here are five takeaways from the Colts’ 12-10 preseason win over the Vikings:

Sam Ehlinger, Jacob Eason fail to impress

After giving Colts fans some comfort with the questions around Wentz’s availability for the Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, the young quarterbacks failed to gain any ground in their second preseason performance. Ehlinger had a less than memorable night after getting the start. He fumbled his opening snap, forced two throws that led to interceptions and was replaced by Eason halfway through the second quarter after being expected to play the entire first half. Ehlinger’s night ended with going 8/13 for 70 yards and two interceptions. Eason came in with playing too antsy, had happy feet and was delivering the ball with too much zip. He did eventually settle down as the game progressed but was underwhelming for most of the night. Eason finished 16/27 for 132 yards. Both players have to make Frank Reich wondering how soon will Wentz return to the field.

Kwity Paye shows up in his debut

It didn’t take that long for the first-round pick out of Michigan to impress. Paye made an impact at the beginning of his second quarter as a pro and came off the edge to show off his handwork as he worked his way to a sack on Kirk Cousins. He also showcased his strength as he used his length to help collapse the pocket as he bull-rushed Rashod Hill. It was a short night for the rookie but he was able to showcase his talent and why he was the first selection for Indianapolis on the first night of the NFL draft.

Rock Ya-Sin puts on a solid performance

The third cornerback spot has been a spotlight as a training camp battle on the Colts defense. Ya-Sin took Saturday night to grab some momentum to capture the starting role heading into the season. He showed up in third-down situations, played sticky coverage on Adam Thielen, and got his hand in on a deflection to end the drive. Later on, he would stick on Irv Smith Jr.’s hip to create a contested-catch situation which forced the punt for the Vikings. After entering the preseason with questions surrounding his role on the roster, he has made a case that he is the third-best cornerback on the team.

Ben Banogu shows off his high-motor

Another second-round pick with questions surrounding his future on the team might have secured his spot on the final roster after cutdowns happen next week. Banogu was constantly creating pressure throughout the night. He showed up on third-and-long situations by chasing down any of the three quarterbacks playing to force the offense off the field. His effort in the fourth quarter is what really was impressive, despite playing well throughout the night, he didn’t want to leave the coaching staff second-guessing any of his film. His play has correlated with his practice reports and he should have a role in the rotation to begin the season.

Dezmon Patmon continues to be a steady eddy

Patmon continues his strong preseason after waiting his turn to see some snaps until the second half. He continued to be Eason’s trusty right-hand man as he grabbed four catches for 60 yards. He showed up in crucial moments to connect to help keep drives alive. While he hasn’t made any flashy plays, he has consistently shown up, does a good job with his routes and is a reliable target because of his strong hands. He also got some reps as a gunner on the punt team and helped down a ball inside the 10. He’s making a strong case to grab one of the remaining spots in the receiver room.

