5 takeaways from Colts’ preseason win over Panthers

It was sloppy, there were turnovers and too many yellow flags, but it doesn’t matter because football is back.

The Indianapolis Colts kicked off the 2021 season with their only home preseason matchup against the Carolina Panthers. While a majority of the starters didn’t play, there were some familiar veterans that were able to get some snaps in and some new faces that were making their debut to Colts fans.

It is important to not overreact to the first preseason game but there are some takeaways that stood out in the first action of the season.

Marlon Mack and Parris Campbell are back

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Mack and Campbell were supposed to be key pieces in the 2020 season but both players saw their seasons end before it even got started. After spending all that time in rehab, they were able to return to the field on time to get some snaps in during the first preseason game. Mack rushed the ball 4 times for 12 yards and was resembling the player that he was prior to his torn Achilles. Campbell worked in the rotation and connected with Jacob Eason for a 37-yard reception. He was able to showcase his ability to create separation and brought in the sideline throw to put the Colts in scoring position. The coaching staff has to be excited to have these two players back on the roster for the 2021 season.

Left Tackle continues to be a major concern

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Until Eric Fisher returns from his Achilles rehab, it is an open competition for his spot in the lineup for opening day. Sam Tevi, Julién Davenport, and Will Holden got their opportunity to take the lead in the race but all failed to show anything promising that the team can hold onto. All three players struggled as they consistently got beat by the Panthers edge rushers all afternoon. This led to the first turnover by the Indianapolis when Holden got beat which led to a strip-sack fumble off of Jacob Eason. This performance will have Chris Ballard up all night looking over the tackles on the market and throughout the league, if these guys don’t show any improvement over the next week.

Jacob Eason shows some promise

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

It wasn’t a perfect performance, but Eason was able to showcase his abilities in his first action since his 2019 college football season. He had his struggles with slow decision-making, pocket awareness, and ball placement on some of his throws. His fumble was partly his fault, he could have stepped up in the pocket to avoid Marquis Haynes. He showed off his strong arm through the afternoon, he would zip the ball into his receiver’s hands, and delivered on some deep shots. His best drive came in the final two minutes of the first half as he made some crucial throws to march the offense down the field to end the drive with a Jordan Wilkins goalline touchdown. He finished the day 15/21 for 183 yards. Now it will be on Eason to build off his last drive into a strong week of practice and consistent performance in Minnesota.

Dezmon Patmon and Mike Strachan have a strong performance

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The final spots in the receiver room will be something to watch as the final cutdown date nears. Patmon was Eason’s favorite target of the day, he finished with five receptions for 49 yards. He got more than half of his yards on a 26-yard reception on a 2nd & 16. He did a nice job working his way open for Eason and bringing in the ball in stride so he can pick up the extra yards. Strachan was able to flash his great catch radius when he went up to win a 50/50 ball to bring in a 32-yard yard reception to put the Colts in Panthers territory during the two-minute drive. He ended his day with three receptions for 57 yards. Both players dealt with drops, but overall they were able to put together a first strong impression that they can look to build upon for the rest of the preseason.

Sam Ehlinger finishes strong after a poor start

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Ehlinger started the second half and his first drive ended with an interception. His lack of arm strength came into play as he made a bad decision to try to squeeze a ball in a window that he had no business throwing into. He started to get more comfortable on his second drive but got stalled as he wasn’t able to make a throw on the run during a 3rd & 8. His 4th quarter was a lot better than his first quarter as a pro, he kept his last 2 drives alive because of his legs, and made some really nice throws to get the offense in the redzone. His best throw came on a 47-yard bomb to Tarik Black. He played a big part in leading the Colts to a victory with his two scoring drives as they came back down 8 to send the fans home happy. Ehlinger finished 10/15 for 155 yards, an interception, and 8 rushes for 30 yards. Plus, he converted a two-point conversion on the ground. Frank Reich announced he will start against the Vikings so he has a big opportunity to make a case to be the backup quarterback.

