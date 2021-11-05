5 takeaways from Colts’ 45-30 win over Jets

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) put on a show for their home crowd in their first prime-time game in Lucas Oil Stadium in the Frank Reich era.

The first quarter looked like it this could be a close game after the New York Jets (2-6) marched down the field with ease to tie it up at 7-7. On that drive, Mike White got hurt and never returned to the game. Longtime journeyman, Josh Johnson took over for the rest of the game and just couldn’t keep up with the Colts’ offense.

Reich’s unit scored on their first four drives of the game and scored 28 points in the first half. The offensive line was dominating the trenches and the backfield took advantage of it. Carson Wentz played mistake-free football for the most part outside of some missed throws when he had an opportunity.

The balanced attack led to Indianapolis having 532 total yards and putting up 45 points in front of a national audience. What flipped the tune of this matchup was when the Colts had a 14-7 lead and New York took over on their third drive of the game. Darius Leonard did Darius Leonard things and he delivered another peanut punch to give him four forced fumbles this season.

Once the Colts got the 42-10 lead, it pretty much put it out of reach until the Jets scored a touchdown on three straight drives. The defense started to play too soft and allowed the game’s final score to appear closer than it appeared. But it was a little too close for comfort, especially for those bettors out there. There were some warts on the defense but overall it was a good performance by Reich and his team on Thursday night.

Here are my five takeaways from the win:

Frank Reich put on a show in his first home primetime game

If you take out the final kneel of the game, the offense scored on seven of their 10 drives. It could have been eight if they were able to punch in their first drive of the second half. They got all the way down to the one-yard line but failed to punch it in on a wildcat run by Jonathan Taylor. The offensive line had their best game of the season.

The Colts averaged 8.7 yards per carry on the ground because of how dominant the hog mollies were in the trenches. Taylor and Nyheim Hines took advantage of the wide-open lanes that the line created. It was just in the rushing attack, they were very solid in pass protection as well and gave Wentz time to make his reads.

He finished 22/30 for 272 yards and three touchdowns. The two-minute drill at the end of the first half was a clinic by the coach and quarterback. The offense marched down the field, took time off the clock, and finished it with a score to cap it off. Wentz drilled a throw into Michael Pittman Jr.’s hands and the receiver showed off his grip strength to secure the catch. The offensive line even showed up in the box score tonight.

Wentz found backup offensive lineman, Danny Pinter, in the corner of the endzone for his final touchdown of the night. The 45 points scored were the most in the Reich era. The head coach had himself a night.

Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines came to play

The Colts’ backfield was electric throughout the night as they helped wear down the Jets’ defensive front early in the game. Taylor couldn’t be stopped. He was creating something out of nothing then he would breeze by all three levels of the defense with ease. He ran the ball 19 times for 172 yards and two touchdowns. His second score of the game was a 78-yard touchdown run that put Indianapolis up 42-10. He reached the 200 total yard mark as he continues to star rocket to the moon with his play in the last six games.

Tonight’s offensive display started on the first drive of the game when the Colts were driving into Jets’ territory. Nyheim Hines showed his track speed on his 34-yard touchdown run, which was the longest of his career. He was very effective when he had the ball in his hands. He finished with 108 total yards and averaged 10.8 yards every time he touched the ball. The running back tandem can be deadly when the offensive line is in sync.

The coverage is the wart on this performance

The pass defense has been a problem for the Colts and it doesn’t look like it is going to be fixed anytime soon. On the Jets’ second drive the game, Mike White was able to move the ball with no resistance. He had 73 of the 75 yards of the series and took advantage of wide-open passing windows in the secondary.

White went 7/11 for 95 yards and a touchdown. Josh Johnson came in and wasn’t afraid of the challenge. He was able to lead the offense on three scoring drives and was delivering the ball in third-down situations. You can point to the scoreboard and why the defense played softly as they did late in the game but the easy scores are too reminiscent of the loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Johnson was able to come in to throw 27/41 for 317 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception.

While the team should bask in the victory, there is much to work on if they want to continue to fight to keep this season alive. The 2021 first overall pick, Trevor Lawerence will get his opportunity to see what he can do against this defense.

There were flashes of a pass rush

Matt Eberflus would’ve liked to see more consistency but there were moments where the defensive front was affecting the pocket. The big issue with the unit tonight was the inability to bring down the quarterback. The pressure would come throughout the night but Johnson was able to use his mobility to extend the play to make the throw.

The defense finished with two sacks and eight QB hits. This was Kwity Paye’s best game in his rookie season. He was getting close to home and his pressures helped influence the sacks that the Colts got. He had two QB hits and got his hand in on a pass deflection.

Taylor Stallworth had himself a game. The rotational defensive lineman had two sacks, three QB hits, and his pass deflection helped deal the game. The tipped ball went right into Bobby Okereke’s hands. Those that took -10.5 on Indianapolis should be thanking those two. This wasn’t the best performance by the pass rush but it was a step in the right direction.

Carson Wentz spread some love

It appears that Wentz took his final interception in the loss to the Tennessee Titans to heart. At that moment, he was dead-locked into Michael Pittman Jr. and attempted to force it in triple coverage. He spread the ball around more this time around and it helped benefit the passing attack. 10 different players finished with a reception.

Zach Pascal led the team with seven targets. Pittman Jr. still got his money’s worth, he had the most receptions (five) and receiving yards (64) for the Colts. The entire group averaged 12.4 YPR. Frank Reich did a great job at utilizing all his weapons in his offense and it made the Jets’ defense second guess themselves throughout the night. He trusted this unit when New York made it a 42-23 game and turned to the air attack to help put the team in scoring position to get the field goal to get their final points of the game.

The display by everybody on the offense showed their potential but they have to do it when they face the better teams in the second half of the schedule.

