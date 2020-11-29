5 takeaways from the Colts’ 45-26 loss to Titans

The Indianapolis Colts (7-4) were dominated at home, 45-26, against the Tennessee Titans (8-3) in Week 12, giving up the top spot in the AFC South.

Without several starters on both sides of the ball and then losing left tackle Anthony Castonzo early really hurt the Colts. They were keeping pace in the first half before Castonzo’s injury but fell apart after he left and didn’t return.

Here are five takeaways from the Week 12 loss:

No stopping King Henry

The Colts had no answer for Derrick Henry. Without the run-stopping talents of Bobby Okereke, DeForest Buckner and Denico Autry, the Colts could keep Henry from climbing to the second level on the majority of his runs. He finished with 27 carries for 178 yards and three touchdowns. The Colts had no push at the line of scrimmage and Henry had his way with Indy's front seven.

Indy was extremely short-handed

It shouldn't be used as the biggest excuse, but it can't be understated. The Colts were extremely short-handed at several vital positions. The most notable may have been the absence of defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. He tested positive for COVID-19, along with Denico Autry. Losing those two was huge against the run. The Colts also were without center Ryan Kelly and then lost left tackle Anthony Castonzo to a knee injury. The Titans dominated the line of scrimmage and the losses on both sides of the ball played a major part.

T.Y. Hilton has his best day yet

Finally, we got to see Hilton have a solid day. It has been a long season for the 31-year-old, who hasn't been as much as of a factor as we expected him to this season. But Hilton finally had a solid game in which he caught four passes for 81 yards and his first touchdown of the season. It was the first time in 14 games that Hilton found the end zone and his 81 receiving yards were the highest he's recorded this season.

Anthony Castonzo's injury could be an issue

Head coach Frank Reich came out after the game and said that Castonzo's knee injury isn't the"worst-case scenario." However, the Colts won't know the severity of the injury until he undergoes an MRI on Monday. Castonzo is reportedly dealing with an MCL injury, but the MRI will reveal how big the injury is. Le'Raven Clark showed how badly the Colts will need Castonzo to return quickly from his injury.

Rock Ya-Sin got benched

The second-year cornerback in Ya-Sin was seemingly benched during the middle of the game after he committed two penalties that kept a Titans drive alive and eventually resulted in a Derrick Henry touchdown before the half ended. Ya-Sin was called on a defensive pass interference penalty on third down. He was grabbing and while the ball might not have been catchable, but he did have a fistful of jersey. Then he was called for an illegal hands to the face on a Justin Houston, third-down sack in the end zone. Henry scored a touchdown on the next play. Ya-Sin still has the tools to be a solid cornerback, but he has to clean up his mistakes.

