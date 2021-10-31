5 takeaways from Colts’ 34-31 loss to the Titans

Well, it’s another season that the Indianapolis Colts (3-5) will fail to win the AFC South after losing in overtime to the Tennessee Titans (6-2).

It was looking like the Colts were going to have a day after jumping out to a 14-0 lead early in the first quarter. Everything switched after the Titans forced a turnover on downs on Indianapolis’ third drive of the game and they took their following series to get their first touchdown.

The two teams would go on to battle it out as multiple lead changes happened in the following three quarters. Both sides of the ball had up-and-down performances. The offense played well for the most part until the final two minutes of the game and in overtime. Most in part because of Carson Wentz and some questionable playcalling by Frank Reich. The defense did their part against Derrick Henry but their inability to create consistent pressure on Ryan Tannehill let him pick apart the secondary with A.J. Brown.

This was a game the organization should have won, they had multiple instances to close it out but found themselves unsuccessful in every attempt. The season isn’t over, but the division is out of reach at this point. A wild-card spot is still achievable and they have to be ready for the quick turnaround against the New York Jets on Thursday night, a team that just knocked off the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here are my top five takeaways from the brutal loss for the Colts:

The Jekyll and Hyde from Carson Wentz showed up

Wentz is such a roller coaster ride. People never know what to expect from drive to drive from the Colts quarterback. It was a perfect start for him to begin the game. His two touchdown passes to Michael Pittman Jr. gave his team all the momentum to start the matchup as he took advantage of being in redzone situations.

He was once again testing the secondary on deep shots and drew DPIs throughout the game. He played very well for the majority of the game outside of some air-mailed throws that went over the receiver’s heads or made them stretch out to make the catch.

It’s his two turnovers that are going to stick out as why Indianapolis lost this game. On the first play in the final two minutes with a shot to win the game, he tried to avoid a safety and tossed the ball in the air which resulted in an easy pick-six for Elijah Molden. This was a very questionable call by Reich, a slow-developing tight-end screen put his quarterback in a bad situation, but Wentz still made a bad decision with his attempt.

His final interception was inexcusable. He pressed a pass on a first down into crowded coverage on Pittman Jr. and Kevin Byard got his hands on the ball to put the Titans in great field position to go get the field goal for the win. These are going to be the plays that will be talked about in the coming days on why Wentz isn’t the proven answer yet at the quarterback position.

He ended his day going 27/51 for 231 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He’ll have to shake the ending to his day off as he looks to bounce back against the Jets in primetime football.

The rush defense showed up

The one thing that the Colts did right in all five quarters of football today was shutting down Derrick Henry. The leading rusher in the NFL was held to 2.4 yards per carry.

The front seven of the defense did such a great job at keeping the rushing lanes tight and wrapping up Henry anytime they got their hands on him. Limiting explosive runs from him played a huge part in their success. His longest run of the day was nine yards. Henry ended up rushing the ball 28 times for a total of 68 yards.

The Indianapolis defense was constantly in the backfield throughout the day and ended with six tackles for loss. DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart dominated in the trenches so those around them can flow to the ball to help fill gaps. Kenny Moore deserves a lot of credit for how he affected the Titans rushing attack. He was unblockable and didn’t back down to come up to get the tackle on Henry. This was the one thing that didn’t waver for the Colts.

A.J. Brown was a killer

The Colts’ defense in the first half was a mixed bag of emotions. On the first drive by the Tennessee Titans offense, Kenny Moore made a great read to pick off Ryan Tannehill to help put his team in a position to jump out to the 14-0 lead.

It was on the fourth drive by the Titans when everything changed in a matter of two plays. On third-and-11, George Odum got pressure on Tannehill to help force a bad pass that fell into Tyquan Lewis’ lap for the interception. But, during his return, he hurt his knee which forced him to fall to the ground and fumbled the ball away. Anthony Firkser was able to jump on it for the recovery to give Tennessee the ball.

On the following play, Tannehill found a streaking Brown to connect on a 57-yard touchdown to tie up the game 14-14. He outran a poor tackle effort by Xavier Rhodes to sprint up the sideline for the score.

The defense would go on to fail to stop the quarterback to receiver connection. Tannehill targeted Brown 11 times, he caught 10 of those for 155 yards and a touchdown. The Colts had no answer for him as he would go on to help pick up first downs for Tennessee in the second half.

The secondary once again lets a star NFL receiver have a big game against them this season. It’s happened way too often for the Matt Eberflus defense.

Questionable play calling

This loss was on Frank Reich as much as it was on his quarterback. On the third drive of the game that resulted in the turnover on downs, it was back-to-back passing plays the led to that result. The Colts only needed three yards for the first down and they failed to give Jonathan Taylor a touch.

On top of that, Wentz was throwing it down the field where his receivers had to deal with the sun on both passes. In the fourth quarter, Indianapolis was marching down the field to get in field goal position. A holding penalty put them in a second-and-16 situation, a slow-developing screen to Nyheim Hines was snuffed out by the Titans defense.

Wentz failed to get in yards on third down and they were forced to punt. That was followed up on their next drive when the slow-developing tight end screen was called at the Colts’ two-yard line that ended in a pick-six for Tennessee.

After picking up a first down on the final offensive drive of the game, Reich dialed up a play-action shot for Wentz instead of giving the ball to Taylor. The imbalanced attack by Riech showed up in overtime and resulted in a turnover that helped end the game. There was no reason for Wentz to throw the ball 51 times and to only give Taylor 19 touches.

Reich relied on his quarterback too much in this matchup and it cost his team the game. This is going to be one he will regret for quite some time.

Will Chris Ballard make a deal?

The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday and the Colts’ general manager might want to make a deal to help improve his roster. After seeing Julian Blackmon go on IR last week, Khari Willis left this game with a calf injury. The safety group was already thin but if Willis is going to be out for some time then it could be something Ballard can address in the coming days.

Another position room that has dealt with injuries is the receiving corps. Parris Campbell isn’t expected to return until December at the earliest and T.Y. Hilton ended up leaving this game with a concussion. Mike Strachan was a healthy scratch and Dezmon Patmon has yet to show he will be coming off IR anytime soon.

I don’t see Ballard making a trade for a receiver but he should consider it so he can help out the offense. Marlon Mack has been rumored as a potential trade piece and if he is dealt it will be interesting to see if it is for a future draft pick or for a player that can help Indianapolis now. There could be some roster movement prior to the Thursday night matchup with the Jets.

