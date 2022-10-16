5 takeaways from Colts’ 34-27 win over Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) have found themselves in one-score games often this season but those usually came in low-scoring matchups.

Sunday’s 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) was different.

After going through their typical slow first-quarter start, the Indy offense started to find some rhythm to end the first half and that carried over into the last two quarters. Matt Ryan and the passing attack had a season-high 389 passing yards and three touchdowns.

The defense had an up-and-down day. Giving up explosive plays on the ground and couldn’t get off the field when the Jags had a 10:03 touchdown drive that gave them the lead with 2:44 left in the game.

But the veteran quarterback answered Trevor Lawrence’s touchdown drive with his own. Ryan marched the offense down the field to get in field goal position to take the lead but Frank Reich and his quarterback didn’t settle.

On third-and-13, Ryan dropped back and took a hit as he delivered a ballsy deep throw to Alec Pierce. The rookie not only caught the ball, but he also found his way to get his first career touchdown. That play gave Indianapolis the go-ahead score. The Colts were waiting for a big day from Ryan and they got it today.

Here are my five takeaways from the crucial division win:

Matt Ryan's best game as a Colt

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

On a day that the offense didn’t have Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines, it was their quarterback and the passing attack that stepped up when they needed to. There wasn’t much going on in the ground game for the Colts, only averaged 2.8 YPC. This was a game that Matt Ryan needed to have a day to help his team win a game and he delivered.

Starting in the second quarter, Ryan led five straight scoring drives. Four of those resulted in touchdowns. Indianapolis was much better in third-down situations today. They were 10/15 on third downs. Keeping drives alive and finishing with points is what helped them win the game.

It was Ryan’s final drive of the day that is his most memorable moment since becoming a Colt. He had three third-down completions and two of those came when it was third-and-10 or longer. Just when you would think Frank Reich would play it conservatively, that is when Ryan showed his trust in Alec Pierce and went for the walk-off touchdown.

Ryan broke a franchise record Sunday with his 42 completions but most importantly, it was his first game this season he finished with zero turnovers. This was also his third game-winning drive this year. The Colts’ passing attack showed something today and they just need to build off their performance going forward.

Credit to the pass protection

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The last time that these two teams faced the Jaguars got their hands on Matt Ryan for five sacks and 11 QB hits. It was a different story this time around. After some reshuffling of the offensive line again, Frank Reich may have found the right combination. At least, for now.

The first shuffle was flipping Braden Smith back to right tackle and moving Matt Pryor inside to right guard. Bernhard Raimann did start at left tackle as expected but at some point, Dennis Kelly took his place and never left the lineup. It was at that moment, the pass protection started to look solid for the quarterback.

Ryan had time today to sit back and make his reads. This was also allowing his receivers to work their way open for the quarterback. For the first time this season, the Colts didn’t give up a sack. There were six QB hits, but this was significant progress for that part of the unit.

Even though the ground game had its struggles, the offensive line did generate the push to get Deon Jackson his touchdown and also for Philip Lindsay on his two-point conversion that gave the team the 34-27 lead.

This is the step in the right direction for this part of the offense and they will have to carry it over into next week’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce made a difference

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

During their last matchup, the Colts were shutout by the Jags, but the offense was missing Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce that afternoon. Today Matt Ryan had his favorite receiver in the lineup and it made a difference. The pair connected on three third-down catches and two of those came on the game-winning drive.

The last one came on a third-and-10 that resulted in 15 yards and put the offense at the Jacksonville 29-yard line. Pittman Jr. finished with 13 catches for 134 yards on 16 targets. The third-year receiver was constantly moving the chains.

It was also the rookie receiver that made an impact in the rematch. Not only did he make the go-ahead touchdown drive, but he was able to draw two defensive pass interference calls. Both of those plays helped set up two of the four touchdown drives. Pierce ended his day with three catches for 49 yards and a touchdown on seven targets.

The two receivers can help elevate the Colts’ passing attack if they continue to follow up on their performance.

Next man up: Deon Jackson

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

It was looking like the Colts could get back at least Jonathan Taylor or Nyheim Hines for this game but on Saturday afternoon the pair of backs was ruled out. That laid the path for third-string back, Deon Jackson, to make his first career NFL start. He didn’t have to be JT, but he certainly was a chain-mover for the offense as the lead back.

It was a tough day on the ground for Jackson but he was able to make a couple of big runs to finish off the first drive of the second half for Indianapolis. Sitting at the 14-yard line, he was able to pop off an 11-yard run, his longest of the game. Jackson followed that up with his first touchdown of this season.

Deon Jackson gets his first touchdown of the season for the #Colts!!!pic.twitter.com/4cOEQFsqqL — Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL) October 16, 2022

It was through the air that Jackson that he made an impact on this game. He was Ryan’s safety valve and took advantage every time the quarterback threw his way. Jackson had 10 receptions for 79 yards on 10 targets. He and Pittman Jr. teamed up on some history in the first half.

Deon Jackson and Michael Pittman Jr. both had 8 receptions in the 1st half. The last pair of teammates to have 8+ receptions in the first half of the same game was Julio Jones and Tony Gonzalez in Week 5 of 2012 against Washington. Matt Ryan quarterbacked both duos. pic.twitter.com/9WEjPtLb5e — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 16, 2022

Overall, Jackson had 121 total yards and a touchdown. He did leave the game with a quad injury so that will be something to monitor going forward. Taylor and Hines should be back in the lineup soon but it is good to know that they can count on Jackson when he is needed.

Up-and-down day for the defense

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

This win was mostly on the offense which is why that part of the Colts dominated the first four of my five takeaways. But, let’s at least take a look at what the defense did. It was a rough start for Gus Bradley’s unit. They were allowing multiple explosive plays to start the game. It was JaMycal Hasty’s 61-yard touchdown run on a third-and-one that gave the Jaguars the early 14-3 lead.

But to their credit, they had back-to-back three-and-outs the following two drives that helped Indianapolis score 10 points in the final 6:34 of the second quarter. It was the defensive front that was active in the first half. They had four sacks and four QB hits. But they failed to get their hands on Trevor Lawrence in the second half and finished at that mark.

The Colts did give up two touchdown drives in the second half. The chunk plays by the Jaguars’ offense returned and Lawrence had time to make his throws. Jacksonville averaged 7.9 YPC with Travis Etienne Jr. leading the way with 86 yards on 10 carries.

They had no answer for the quarterback in the fourth quarter scoring drive that gave the Jags the lead. Lawrence was responsible for three first downs on a third or fourth down and capped it off with a touchdown throw to Christian Kirk. He went 20/22 for 163 yards and that passing touchdown. Lawrence also picked up 23 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

That Kirk touchdown was the first point that the defense gave up in the fourth quarter this season. As disappointing as that was, they did come up with a big fourth-down stop in the second half. Indianapolis was able to blow up fourth-and-one attempt to force the turnover on downs.

DeForest Buckner and Tyquan Lewis with the penetration to help E.J. Speed finish off the fourth down stop for the #Colts defense.pic.twitter.com/3fk7d7wVt6 — Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL) October 16, 2022

It wasn’t a pretty day for the defense but the three-and-outs and a fourth down spot were vital in playing a part in the first lead of the day for the Colts went up 26-21. Gus Bradley will need to clean up those explosive plays on the ground with Derrick Henry coming up in Week 7.

