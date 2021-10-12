5 takeaways from Colts’ 31-25 loss to the Ravens

The Indianapolis Colts (1-4) looked like they were about to turn their season around after being up 25-9 in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens (4-1).

Then the entire team collapsed and squandered everything that they had going for him. Lamar Jackson picked apart the banged-up secondary that saw Xavier Rhodes leave late in the game. After playing great for the first three quarters, the defense couldn’t stop a nose bleed. Frank Reich has his share of blame because of the conservative play calling on the offense’s second to last drive of the second half. The unit scored on four straight series but after easily moving the ball deep in Baltimore’s territory, they settled for basic run plays and a field goal attempt.

Calais Campbell would block that kick and hand the Ravens all the momentum they needed to tie it up to help force overtime. After winning the toss, Jackson just worked the defense with ease to cap off the final drive of the game to win the game for the home team.

Just a flat-out inexcusable fourth quarter that leaves the team wondering where do they go from here?

Despite the good things that were shown in the first three-quarters of the game. It’s hard to take a look at some positives after the brutal end to the matchup but here are the top five takeaways from the Monday night loss:

Carson Wentz's best game as a Colts goes to waste

Monday night’s performance from Wentz was what Reich and Chris Ballard envisioned after trading for him in the offseason. He showcased his capabilities after finally getting healthy and spending time in practice with the offense.

He wasn’t perfect by any means. There were some decisions that needed to be made quicker, and he fumbled the ball away after being sacked in Ravens territory early in the game. But, he did deliver on some throws that helped put up points on the board.

His 13-yard completion to Michael Pittman Jr. on fourth-and-11 at the end of the first half helped the Colts grab three points. He opened the second half by completing two throws for 73 yards to get a touchdown to kick off the third quarter. He took a deep shot to Pittman Jr. to give him a shot to win a 50/50 ball that resulted in the score.

Overall he finished 25/35 for 402 yards and two touchdowns. He didn’t get the result he wanted but he took it to Baltimore’s defense tonight.

Injuries continue to plague the team

The Indianapolis secondary has been a problem this year. The play has been far from stellar and the projected starting unit has only played a few quarters in the first five weeks.

Rock Ya-Sin was already ruled out because of his ankle injury. Khari Willis entered the matchup questionable, he was active, but he worked in the rotation because he was less than 100%. Andrew Sendejo has only been on the team for three weeks and he started in his place for the second week in a row.

At one point, Xavier Rhodes and Isaiah Rodgers, who was starting for Ya-Sin, left the game for a drive because of injuries. Jackson immediately took advantage and found Marquise Brown for a 43-yard touchdown. Both players would come back in, but Rhodes did end up leaving again with a concussion after trying to dislodge a catch from Mark Andrews.

The backups that attempted to fill in just looked lost and weren’t prepared for the moment. It led to miscommunication issues and they weren’t enough because the pass rush just couldn’t get their hands on the quarterback. Just another game for this team where injuries played their hand in leading to a Colts loss.

Jonathan Taylor's back-to-back great performances

Taylor took the momentum that he started with his breakout game of the year against the Miami Dolphins and continued that against the Ravens. On the first drive of the game, on third-and-15, he took a screenplay to the house for 76 yards to give Indianapolis the first score of the game.

He continued to pick up chunk gains throughout the night on a couple more receptions and on some runs. He finished the matchup with 169 total yards and two touchdowns. Outside the box score, he was outstanding in his pass protection. There were a number of times where he picked up the blitzer and allowed Wentz to have more time to make his reads. His block played a big part when Wentz connected with Pittman Jr. on that long touchdown pass.

He continues to show that he is a special player and Reich needs to lean on the young back more often early in games to help open things up for the rest of the offense.

The defensive front disappeared

As I’ve alluded to in most of my takeaways, the Colts played an outstanding game for the most part of the matchup. That includes the defensive front that was helping keep the Baltimore rushing attack in check and played disciplined football to keep Jackson at bay from taking off for explosive plays.

The problem was that they failed to get any consistent pressure on the quarterback for the majority of the night, especially when it came to crunch time and they needed just someone to step up. They managed to get two sacks and five quarterback hits but most of those came off of solid coverage, not because they were beating their man to get their hands on Jackson.

The Ravens’ offensive line was dominant in pass protection, they gave their quarterback a clean pocket to scan the defense, and it allowed him to extend plays with his mobility which helped gas the entire defensive unit. This has been a consistent issue with this team.

Where do they go from here?

Entering this matchup, most analysts thought Baltimore would win, and some figured they would easily beat Indianapolis. If the Colts would’ve played competitive football in a close loss, it’s probably a different narrative to this team right now. But the fact that they completely collapsed when they had an opportunity to beat a playoff-caliber team on the road with a big lead should leave a bad taste in their mouth.

There are some positives that the offense can take from the game, but is it going to be too late as they fall to a 1-4 record? Can the defense play as they did for the first three quarters or will they look like they did in the fourth, as well in previous matchups this year?

The team had some lofty expectations for themselves and they haven’t shown that they know how to win against great teams yet. They’ll likely be competitive going forward and could take advantage of the future schedule. But the question is, will the 3-2 Tennessee Titans start to create even more separation on their AFC South lead and have the Colts see any hopes for the playoffs diminish before the halfway point of the season?

Time will tell and it starts next week with the Houston Texans.

