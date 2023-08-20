5 takeaways from Colts’ 24-17 preseason win over the Bears

The Indianapolis Colts won their lone home preseason game against the Chicago Bears after being down two scores in the fourth quarter.

It ended up being the battle of the backups after it came out right before kickoff that Shane Steichen elected to withhold his starters after this week’s joint practices with the Bears.

This created a great opportunity for players to make their case for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Here are five takeaways from the matchup:

Gardner Minshew continues efficient preseason

The theme for Gardner Minshew’s first season with the Colts has been how efficient he has been throughout training camp. His play in practice has carried over into the preseason games. After going 6-of-6 last week against the Buffalo Bills, Minshew went 13-of-15 for 107 yards and a touchdown in three first-half series.

His final appearance was the best of the night. He led a 12-play, 74-yard touchdown drive. Minshew was 8-of-9 for 68 yards and got his touchdown in that series.

Minshew to Winfree for 6! 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/UlaKNxdq3a — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 19, 2023

It’s the Anthony Richardson era for Indianapolis but they are in safe hands if the QB1 has to miss any time this season.

Has Josh Downs surpassed Isaiah McKenzie on the depth chart?

The initial look to the start of the game was that Isaiah McKenzie was included with the group of starters that weren’t playing tonight. Josh Downs took the opening kickoff after McKenzie did it last week and Downs was also the starting slot receiver when the offense took the field.

McKenzie first appeared when he took his only punt return on Chicago’s first punt. Then things got interesting in the second half when McKenzie was working as the slot receiver when the third team was on the field.

It could be nothing but to me, that’s a sign that Downs is carving himself out an excellent role to begin the season. As far as the rookie receiver’s night, he had two catches for 40 yards on Minshew’s touchdown drive. He has four catches for 49 yards so far in the preseason.

We should get a clearer picture of the starting slot role when we likely see the starting offensive unit against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.

Shane Steichen said he’s leaning toward playing Anthony Richardson and the first-team offense in Philadelphia next week but isn’t entirely sure yet. Will see how Tuesday’s practice goes. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 20, 2023

Solid night for Nick Cross

There was a lot of hype for Nick Cross at this point of the preseason last year but this time around has been relatively quiet for the second-year safety despite the praise on how he’s looked throughout training camp. Saturday night was a good showing for Cross.

He was in a position to make a play throughout the night, flying across the field to make a stop, and showcased his strong tackling ability. Cross led the team with eight tackles (three solo). This was a great sign that his development is heading in the right direction and should be more of a contributor in Year 2.

Jaylon Jones making his case

The starting boundary cornerback spots are yet to be determined and Jaylon Jones made a strong push for a role this season with his performance against the Bears. Darrell Baker Jr. and Dallis Flowers were the only projected starters that were in the defensive lineup to start the game.

They both went to the sidelines after the first quarter and it was JuJu Brents and Jones that took their place. Jones was sticky in his coverage and was in a position to make a play on the ball but he would just miss the opportunity but still did a great job at getting the receiver to the ground for the stop.

His effort paid off in the third quarter when he made a great play to go for an interception on a deep sideline throw but the receiver turned into a defender just took away his chance of getting his hands on the ball. Jones ended his night with six tackles (five solo), and a pass deflection.

The play that is going to help secure his spot on the final roster was his great coverage on a punt in the first quarter. He was able to track down the returner for a one-yard loss to pin the Bears at their own 10-yard line.

The seventh-round rookie is not only on the path to making the team but also to work himself into the rotation early in the regular season.

Titus Leo took advantage of the night

Jaylon Jones wasn’t the only Day 3 rookie that had himself a good performance for the coaching staff. Titus Leo also made his case for a spot inside the defensive line room. The sixth-round edge rusher was solid in run defense and was able to get his hands on the quarterback a couple of times.

He helped end the first half with his lone sack.

This was a great rep by Adetomiwa Adebawore. He splits the double team to force the QB up the pocket, and Titus Leo cleans it up with the sack.pic.twitter.com/eaA5OCSM9b — Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL) August 20, 2023

Leo finished his night with seven tackles (three solo), a TFL, a QB hit, and a sack. He now will have to follow his performance up with a great week o practice and a good showing against the Eagles to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

