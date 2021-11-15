5 takeaways from Colts’ 23-17 win over Jaguars

It wasn’t easy, but the Indianapolis Colts have climbed out of the 0-3 hole they started the year in and have got themselves to a 5-5 record. They barely escaped their division rival’s attempted comeback after making it look like they were going to coast to a victory in the first quarter.

The offense started the game looking like they were going to be unstoppable but then they turned putrid for the final three quarters of the game. The defense played a major factor in getting the victory. They shut down the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense for the majority of the day and forced a turnover to help seal the game for Indianapolis.

The special teams should be getting a lot of praise from Frank Reich. The unit was spot on today and the blocked punt that resulted in a touchdown really made a difference in the end. This was a defensive battle that didn’t offer a lot of explosive plays for three straight quarters.

Ugly wins count in the NFL and the Colts will take it. Here are my top five takeaways from the matchup:

Defense came to play

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Matt Eberflus has to be pleased with the way his unit played against the Jaguars. The defense forced seven three-and-outs, six of those came in the first half. The seventh one came at a crucial time after the Colts offense went three-and-out after Jacksonville made it a 20-17 game.

This allowed the Indianapolis offense to take some time off the clock and grab a field goal to give them their final points of the game. Coverage was solid for the most part, Trevor Lawrence dealt with tight passing windows and the cornerbacks were able to get their hands in for some pass breakups. It was easily the best performance by the pass rush.

Story continues

They impacted the pocket throughout the game and were getting pressure on the rookie quarterback. They grabbed three sacks and ended with 10 QB hits, which is the most in a game for Indianapolis this season. Their performance was capped off with a strip-sack fumble recovery on Jacksonville’s final offensive drive of the game.

This ended the comeback attempt and secured the victory for the Colts. Now they will have to attempt to repeat that success against the potent Buffalo Bills offense in Week 11.

Passing attack was ugly

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Now let’s focus on the bad. This was one of the worst performances by Frank Reich’s passing attack this season and it almost cost them the game. Carson Wentz failed to get in any rhythm. He was missing on his throws, airmailed some attempts out of his receiver’s reach, and was under duress from the Jaguars defensive front. He gave people a couple of heart attacks and did make some left-handed pass attempts that would give Indianapolis fans bad flashbacks.

Wentz finished his day 22/34 for 180 yards. To his credit, he delivered when his defense needed a break and the team had to score some points. He went 5/6 for 68 yards on the final scoring drive of the game. His biggest completion came on a third-and-seven situation, he was able to extend the play and connect with Michal Pittman Jr. on a 27-yard play. Pittman Jr’s toe-drag swag catch put the Colts in field goal position.

It wasn’t just a Wentz issue today, the pass protection had their struggles as well. Plays couldn’t develop because Wentz was seeing early pressure because of free rushers and guys just losing their rep. Jacksonville had eight QB hits but only registered one sack.

This is something that will need to be addressed because the Bills have a ferocious defense and they may have to exchange touchdowns with the opposing offense.

Pass rush delivers

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

As I mentioned, this was the best game for the Colts pass rush thus far this season and it was a group effort today. Their leader, DeForest Buckner had two QB hits and a half a sack. Matt Eberflus lined him on the edge and is getting creative with how he is using him.

Taylor Stallworth had a good day working in the rotation. He finished with three QB hits and got in on a sack. Kwity Paye is having himself a great start to November. The rookie edge rusher has strung together back-to-back good performances and is starting to look like the player that his coaching staff expected him to be. He beat Cam Robinson throughout the game and was getting in Trevor Lawrence’s face.

Paye finished with three QB hits and finally registered his first sack in the NFL. He wasn’t the only rookie that showed up today. Dayo Odeyingbo was the player that got his hands on the ball to strip it out of Lawrence’s hands to help give his team the win.

Kemoko Turay jumped on the ball to get the recovery. It’s a start but now the defensive front needs to carry that over when they face Josh Allen next week.

Jonathan Taylor continues to roll

The blooming star for the Colts’ offense continued his momentum of being difficult to stop right into the start of this game. Taylor had 10 rushes for 93 yards and a touchdown when there was 2:48 left in the first quarter. The Jaguars did shift gears after the start, he only managed to muster 23 rushing yards on his final 11 attempts.

Taylor finished the day with 126 total yards and a score. He has seven games in a row that he has gone over 100 total yards and scored a touchdown. All nine of his touchdowns have come in the last seven games. He now has 1,114 total yards in his 10 games and is averaging 5.9 YPC.

The stud back has played a big influence for Indianapolis clawing their way back to a .500 record. His legs will be needed on the road in Buffalo next week. It will likely be a cold-weather game and the Bills offense is one of those units you want to keep on the sideline for most of the game.

Special Teams won the day

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

It is always stressed that all three phases of the game are important to a team getting a win on Sundays. Special teams can be a forgotten part at times until they play a factor in getting a victory. That was one of those days for the Colts. Bubba Ventrone’s unit was picture perfect.

It was all kicked off after the defense forced their first three-and-out, Zaire Franklin broke through the line to get block the punt and E.J. Speed was able to scoop the ball and punch it in for a touchdown. Michael Badgley delivered on all three field-goal attempts and made two extra points. His last kick of the day was his longest (37 yards) and opened the lead to six points.

Rigoberto Sanchez was called upon often, he averaged 45.6 YPP on seven attempts, had a long of 55 yards, and pinned Jacksonville inside the 20 once. The special teams for Indianapolis had 17 of the 23 points that were scored today.

Frank Reich should be buying their coach dinner tonight to help celebrate the win.

1

1

1

1