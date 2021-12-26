5 takeaways from Colts’ 22-16 win over Cardinals

The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) entered this matchup with the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) as one of the hottest teams in the NFL and that didn’t change despite the number of players that didn’t play in this game.

Frank Reich and his coaching staff never wavered after seeing players exit early in the game with injuries. The offense kept battering the defensive front with Jonathan Taylor despite the limited rushing lanes he had all night. The passing attack fluctuated all night but woke up when the team needed it in the fourth quarter. What really helped win this game was the performance by the defense that was missing their leader in Darius Leonard. Special team aces stepped up and helped fill in for those that were out of the lineup.

They limited the explosive plays by the Arizona offense and never let Kyler Murray stay in a rhythm. The depth of the Indianapolis roster was on display throughout the night, which should make Chris Ballard happy that his team was able to deal with the losses to the roster.

A road win in December against one of the top teams in the NFC shows what this team is capable of and makes you wonder how they would have been at full strength. It’s a gutsy win for Indianapolis and they have now put themselves in prime position to secure a playoff spot in the next two weeks.

Here are my top five takeaways from the Colts’ Christmas victory:

Carson Wentz delivered in the fourth quarter

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Now that the Colts are considered one of the contenders in the AFC, critics have wondered if Carson Wentz will be the one that limits their ceiling and if he can win his team a game when they needed it.

This was one of the roller coaster performances by the quarterback. He was fine in the first half, patient on his first touchdown throw when he gave T.Y. Hilton enough time to work himself open in the endzone. The offensive line issues did play a factor in his slumps. The Cardinals threw a bunch of blitzes at the backups and it caused Wentz to be under pressure throughout the night. It made him jittery, making quick decisions, and not stepping into his throws to deliver a better ball for his receiver.

Story continues

After shaking off his rough start to the second half, he helped get the offense in field goal position after he squeezed in a third-down throw to Mo Alie-Cox that resulted in a 37-yard reception. Then Wentz had an opportunity presented to him to go help close this game out after Arizona missed the go-ahead field goal. It started on a second-and-17 when he found a wide-open Michal Pittman Jr. for a 20-yard play to get the first down.

He would go on to connect with Hilton for a 39-yard pass to put the Colts at the 15-yard line. Then on a third-and-nine, the Cardinals chose not to blitz like they did all night and only rushed three players. This allowed Wentz to be patient while Dezmon Patmon streaked across the back of the endzone. He stepped into his throw while taking a hit and dropped it right into Patmon’s stride to get the touchdown. This gave his team the two-score lead with 6:37 left in the game. This was a big moment for the quarterback and he showed he can show up in crunch time.

He finished the game going 18/28 for 225 yards and two touchdowns. There are still things for him to work on but this was a positive step in the right direction for Wentz.

Defense wins the day

Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Colts entered Sunday knowing that they were going to be without starters Rock Ya-Sin and Andrew Sendejo for their defense. Plus a rotational player in Kemoko Turay. Then the news broke right before the game that starters Darius Leonard and Khari Willis would be joining them.

With the thought of the defense missing their leader and a number of important players, most thought it would be the offense that would be needed to win the game. Matt Eberflus deserves a lot of credit for how his unit performed against one of the better offenses in the league. It was a bend but don’t break night. It worked on the opening drive of the game after they forced the field goal attempt and Matt Prater missed it. The Cardinals were down 7-6 in the second quarter but were driving to take the lead.

Kliff Kingsbury decided to go for it on fourth down and the Colts were able to get pressure on Kyler Murray to help force the incompletion. The safety after the missed snap by the Cardinals ended up being a huge difference in the final score. The defense helped keep the game close throughout the third quarter when the offense was failing to score points.

After giving up the lead, Indianapolis would go on to force a punt, a missed field goal attempt, and a turnover on downs. One of the more unique stats from this game is that they forced zero TFL, zero sacks, and zero QB hits. They did get after Murray and never let him stay in a rhythm which helped keep their offense in check. The defense played with a lot of pride and their depth pieces got some invaluable experience.

Next man up

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

When there are a number of backups in a lineup there is always the concern if the team will even be competitive with the opposing team. Not only because of the drop off in talent but because of the potential communication issues that lead to mistakes on the field. The Colts defense played sound football and players that usually spend more time on special teams were ready to fill in for the starters.

Nobody can replace Darius Leonard’s playmaking ability and leadership but E.J. Speed didn’t back down from the challenge. He was flying all over the field making tackles and never looked like he was out of place. He gave up a couple of catches but he was right on his man and should improve with more reps. His biggest play came right before the last missed field goal attempt by Matt Prater.

On a third-and-three, Kyler Murray was scrambling away from a Kwity Paye pressure, Speed closed down the rushing lane and also got in his passing window to force the errant throw. He finished with nine tackles (eight solo) and a pass deflection. He wasn’t the only one to do a nice job filling in.

George Odum and Jahleel Addae did a solid job as the starting safeties. Played their role in limiting explosive plays and made plays throughout the night. Addae was on Murray’s tail after the missed snap to help force the safety. Odum made a big pass deflection that would have put Arizona deep in Colts territory in the fourth quarter. Matt Eberflus showed off his coaching with how well his depth pieces were ready to play tonight. This should help come playoff time.

Receivers help out Jonathan Taylor

Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Cardinals defense understood that the Colts entered the game without three of their starting lineman and they looked to make life difficult on Jonathan Taylor.

After JT broke off a 47-yard run on the first drive, it was tough sledding for the rest of the night because of the stacked boxes the offense was facing. Once Eric Fisher left in the first half, they sold out more against the run and sent a variety of blitzes at Wentz.

Taylor did his best but this week he needed some help to keep drives alive. Michael Pittman Jr. got back on track and his connection with his quarterback was strong. They hooked up for eight receptions for 82 yards. T.Y. Hilton made plays on both touchdown drives and had the longest catch of the night. The veteran receiver finished with four receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown. Mo Alie-Cox’s 37-yard catch was a vital play to keep a drive alive to get the field goal for the 15-13 lead.

Dezmon Patmon took advantage of his only target of the game in a crucial moment. He sprinted across the back of the endzone, avoided stepping out of bounds and hustled his way open for his quarterback.

The passing attack still needs some consistency but they showed some life tonight despite the struggles in pass protection. If they can find it then the balance approach can keep defenses guessing.

A special win

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The win over the New England Patriots meant a lot to the franchise but this victory over the Arizona Cardinals is special for the team. It not only took all three phases of the game to pull it off, but it took players without a lot of game experience and players that joined the roster during the season to pull it off.

This was without two of their best players in Quenton Nelson and Darius Leonard. Four of their five starting offensive linemen were out of the game for the entire second half. The offense overcame that, Jonathan Taylor still went over 100 rushing yards and they were able to space Carson Wentz time to throw in the fourth quarter.

The defense played their part, the Cardinals only converted six of their 13 third-down attempts and were held to 16 points. Bubba Ventrone’s special teams unit was able to shake off the missed field goal attempt by Michal Badgley at the end of the second drive of the game. He would go on to make his next two field-goal attempts. Rigoberto Sanchez’s punts had an impact on the game. He pinned them twice inside the 20-yard line and one of those helped lead to the defense forcing the safety.

This is a type of game that should make Chris Ballard leave with a big smile on his face. A road victory is hard to come by but the Colts were able to overcome the adversity and get a huge win towards the end of December. Now the roster just needs to get back to full strength over the next couple of weeks.

A playoff spot and possibly a division title are within grasp entering Week 17.

1

1

1

1