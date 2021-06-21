5 takeaways from the Colts’ 2021 offseason

The offseason for the Indianapolis Colts has come and gone with the outlook now being on the upcoming training camp and preseason.

Before that arrives, and after all the moves they made in trades, free agency and the 2021 NFL draft, here’s a quick look at X takeaways from the offseason for the Colts:

Gambling on Carson Wentz

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The Colts took a big risk trading two draft picks for their new quarterback, but head coach Frank Reich is optimistic the team can get him back to being an above-average player. The optimism is real. If Wentz can fix his mechanics and quickly rebuild that confidence he had early in his career, there is a chance he can return to that top-12 level he found with Reich's help. But there is no denying this a risk. Wentz's 2020 campaign was historically bad. Take this from Doug Farrar over at Touchdown Wire to gauge just how bad that season was: "Per NFL Research, Wentz’s drop in passer rating from 98.3 in 2017-2019 to 73.4 this season makes him the sixth quarterback to have a plummet of more than 24 points in one season. Wentz is the only quarterback under 30 to have this happen to him, and four of the other five quarterbacks on the list (Y.A. Tittle in 1964, Joe Theismann in 1985, Brett Favre in 2010, and Peyton Manning in 2015) retired after those seasons." But Reich is confident the Colts can get him back on track and if we are being honest, he's deserved the benefit of the doubt. That doesn't mean this situation will go as smoothly as they believe it will, but it makes buying in a little bit easier when Reich is one leading the train. The Colts may have found their future quarterback. They may have traded for a broken player. We don't know how it's going to turn out, which makes this move a big gamble.

Banking on Young Edge Rushers

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Ballard may have heard the cries from fans to get the younger edge rushers more snaps. His offseason moves back this up after they let Justin Houston and Denico Autry walk. This gives the younger players like Kemoko Turay and Ben Banogu a chance to prove themselves. Along with the additions of rookies Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo, the Colts are banking on the development of young edge rushers to carry the load when it comes to the pass rush. Of course, All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is the leader of that charge. However, the pass rush struggled with consistency in 2020 because they weren't getting enough from the edge rushers. Now, there are plenty of upside players in the room like Paye and Turay to make a difference. It will be interesting to see how it plays out, but the Colts are banking on their young edge rushers making a big impact in 2021.

Hope for Rock Ya-Sin

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Though he has had an up-and-down career through two seasons, the Colts are giving Ya-Sin the chance to, again, take a starting role on the boundary in the cornerback room. With Xavier Rhodes and Kenny Moore II entrenched as the starters in the room, there is still hope that Ya-Sin can continue to develop his consistency in coverage to become a mainstay in the secondary. He will have competition from Marvell Tell II, T.J. Carrie and Isaiah Rodgers. But the moves this offseason show the Colts are giving Ya-Sin one more chance to grab the starting role on the outside.

Backup QB Battle

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

We know Wentz will be the starting quarterback as long as he's healthy, but the Colts are primed for a battle at backup quarterback in training camp. Electric, I know. The battle will be between to young, inexperienced passers in Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger. What will be interesting to watch is which skill set the Colts will choose. Eason, a fourth-round pick in 2020, has the mold of a traditional pocket passer. He has a cannon for an arm but lacks mobility. He essentially took a redshirt rookie season, sitting behind Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett. Ehlinger, a sixth-round pick in 2021, has a skill set similar to that of Wentz. He's a mobile quarterback who can make plays outside the pocket but struggles with accuracy. Given Wentz's injury history, it will be interesting to see which of these young quarterbacks wins the backup role.

Anthony Castonzo's Replacement

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts saw two major players retire this offseason: the aforementioned Rivers and longtime left tackle Anthony Castonzo. Finding Castonzo's replacement was always an objective for the offseason but we were hoping it wouldn't have to happen until after the 2021 season. Still, the 10-year vet called it a career, and the Colts went on to find his replacement in Eric Fisher, who was the No. 1 overall pick in 2013 and has been a mainstay with the Chiefs. Fisher is coming off of a torn Achilles that he suffered in the AFC Championship game back in January so there are questions as to how he will return. That said, he was playing at a Pro Bowl level in 2020 and if the injury doesn't hold him back too much, the Colts offensive line can pick up right where they left off in 2021.

