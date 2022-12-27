5 takeaways from Colts’ 20-3 loss to the Chargers

The Indianapolis Colts hoped that Nick Foles would provide a spark to the offense and the rest of the team but instead it was the exact same thing we’ve seen all season.

The offense failed to keep drives alive and turned the ball over to put the defense in unfavorable situations. The defense once again gave their best effort to keep the Chargers out of the endzone and force some turnovers themselves. This matchup was the epitome of what this season has been for Indianapolis.

No matter who the quarterback was, the offense was a disaster, and eventually, the defense broke after being on the field for so long. For the fans of the franchise, just breathe, only two more games of this and the reset button will be hit.

But for now, here are my five takeaways from the loss to the Chargers:

Nick Foles experiment was a disaster

Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

For whatever reason, it appeared that the plan for the Colts’ offense was that they were going to push the ball down the field with Nick Foles. To their credit, the effort was there, but to the detriment of the team. Between his decision-making, holding the ball too long, and having no zip on his throws, it was a rough night for Foles in his first start as a Colt.

It started on the second drive of the game when the Indy offense was moving into the scoring position. On a first down, he elected to take a chance to throw it up for Jelani Woods but put too much air on it and it went right into Michael Davis’ hands.

Colts take a deep shot. Michael Davis said not on my watch! @MikeyQuince 📺: #LACvsIND on ESPN

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/ibALz5obxA pic.twitter.com/PCrSjZDauP — NFL (@NFL) December 27, 2022

On the very next drive for the Indy offense, Foles couldn’t put enough on his pass attempt to Parris Campbell and Derwin James made one heck of an effort to get the interception. To be fair, Khalil Mack did appear to get his hands on Foles during the throw.

Story continues

The last turnover for Foles was completely on him. He tried to force it into coverage while Asante Samuel Jr. was reading him the entire way and jumped in the passing lane for the easy pick.

Overall, Foles finished the game going 17/29 for 143 yards and three interceptions. There is nothing that is going to solve this offense at quarterback but I don’t understand sticking with Foles after tonight. He and Matt Ryan’s future with the Colts and in the league are up in the air. Sam Ehlinger isn’t the answer but it might be fair to give the young kid to put on some tape in these last two games.

Defensive front came to play

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

There hasn’t been much positive going on this season for the Colts but if there has been one consistent strength for the team has been their defensive front. They were bottling up the run game and were getting pressure on Justin Herbert throughout the night. They were vital in helping get off the field when Indianapolis forced a couple of field goals in goal-to-go situations.

They were able to keep the Chargers’ backfield to 3.7 YPC and had five TFLs. As far as getting after the quarterback, Indy finished the game with four sacks and seven QB hits. The effort was led by DeForest Buckner and Dayo Odeyingo. Buckner had five tackles (two solo), one TFL, one QB hit, and one and a half sacks.

Odeyingbo continued his good December with three tackles (two solo), one TFL, two QB hits, and one and a half sacks. The best play by the front four came late in the third quarter when they all teamed up to get the pressure on Herbert to help force the fumble. Kwity Paye was able to jump on it for the recovery.

There isn’t much to appreciate from the Colts this season but the defensive line is something to bask in over the last two weeks.

Why not lean into the run?

Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

Even though the Colts were without Jonathan Taylor, it was still a surprise that they elected to try to push the ball down the field in the air despite the Chargers having one of the worst rush defenses. Entering Week 16, they were allowing 145.6 rushing YPG, which was the fifth most in the NFL. To make matters worse, it wasn’t even like the offense wasn’t finding success on the ground.

Zack Moss got the start and he was able to be productive when he was given the opportunity. He averaged 5.4 YPC on his 12 rushing attempts. One of the more baffling things from the rushing attack tonight was also the lack of Deon Jackson’s involvement in the offense.

The report entering the game was that he was likely going to split the reps with Moss but the starter wasn’t determined. He ended up not getting a single rushing attempt and had three receptions for nine yards on three targets. Very surprising for a player that has shown he can be effective in both aspects of the offense.

Jordan Wilkins seemed to be on the field more than Jackson as well and he received one rushing attempt and received a target as well. The strategy by the offense was very questionable tonight and not leaning more into the run when Foles was struggling when the game was in reach was more dumbfounding.

Justin Herbert & Keenan Allen were in sync

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts defense was able to keep the Chargers’ offense in check for most of the night and only gave up two touchdown drives. They were able to force three-and-outs and turnovers but if there was one thing they couldn’t contain was the connection between Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen. The two kept drives alive and Allen was the go-to target in crucial down situations.

Allen was LA’s leading receiver with 11 receptions for 104 yards on 14 targets. Herbert got on fire late in the first half when he had 11 straight completions as he was able to guide his offense up the field with ease. His stats aren’t eye-popping but he was making smart decisions and was zipping balls into tight windows.

Herbert ended the night going 24/31 for 235 yards and an interception. Quarterback was the biggest difference-maker for both teams tonight. Despite Herbert’s pair of turnovers, he was able to overcome them and help put points on the board for his offense, unlike Nick Foles.

Lost on third & fourth downs

Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

Third and fourth downs can make or break teams. Just like it has been for the Colts this season, it broke them tonight. Especially on the offensive side of the ball. Third down was atrocious for the Indy offense tonight. They went 0/10 on third downs and two of Nick Foles’ three interceptions came on third downs as well.

They were also 1/4 on fourth downs. The one following the fumble recovery was brutal. Foles couldn’t convert a QB sneak on a fourth-and-short and that pretty much ended any thought of the Colts scoring a touchdown in a comeback attempt. The defense was much better on third downs.

The Chargers were 8/18 on third downs but five of the eight third-down conversions came on both of their touchdown drives. LA also converted their only fourth down attempt. Situational football has been bad for the Colts this season and it’s one of the many issues that will need to be fixed in the coming offseason.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire