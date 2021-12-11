5 takeaways from Colorado’s 65-54 win over Milwaukee

The Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team improved their season record to 8-3 after yet another rollercoaster win, this time over the Milwaukee Panthers with a final score of 65-54. The Buffs were plagued by their usual offensive woes for most of the first 30 minutes of action, but their performance down the stretch showcased the potential this team has.

In the first half, Colorado had seven turnovers, an issue they’ve had all season, and went just 1-for-6 from the three-point line. These issues continued in the second half until the Buffs took over in the closing minutes, including an 11-0 run that sealed their victory.

Here are five takeaways from Colorado’s imperfect victory at the CU Events Center on Friday night.

Buffs' defense still holding strong

Once again, Colorado’s defense proved to be the strongest element of its game, holding the Panthers to just 54 points. The Buffs also had 39 rebounds as a group with 29 of those coming on defense. Their defensive efforts certainly helped them stay in the game as their offense struggled to get going.

Milwaukee’s standout freshman guard Patrick Baldwin Jr., who attracted over 30 NBA scouts to the game, was held to just 12 points and was just 3-for-13 from the field thanks to the Buffs’ defensive efforts.

Bench players starting to contribute offensively

Colorado’s bench players haven’t had that much of an impact offensively this season, but that wasn’t the case against the Panthers. The Buffs’ bench contributed 15 points to the scoresheet on Friday (11 in the first half) to medicate a rough beginning of the game for Colorado’s starters.

Sophomore guard Luke O’Brien had a career-high nine points, shooting 4-of-5 from the field and also drilling a three-pointer.

Offense showing signs of improvement

One positive change that started to show in Colorado’s offensive game was their ball movement. Their ability to make passes and create higher quality scoring chances looked a lot better than it had in previous games.

Despite this, the Buffs still struggled to get their shots to fall. As a team, they shot 42.9% from the field and a lowly 3-of-15 behind the arc. If they can start putting the ball in the basket more effectively, a confidence boost should follow.

Jabari Walker stepped up when it counted

The 30-plus NBA scouts in attendance at the CU Events Center on Friday may have come with their eyes set on Milwaukee’s Patrick Baldwin Jr., but instead they got front row seats to the Jabari Walker show in the second half.

Walker had a slow start to the game, going 0-for-6 from the field in the first half, but he came up big for Colorado when it really mattered. He had Buffs fans on their feet when he recorded a steal at halfcourt that turned into a slam dunk. Walker also followed this up with a big three, increasing the Buffs’ lead to nine with under two minutes to play.

His 14 points were the most of any Buff in the second half, and I’m sure he had the scouts’ attention at that point.

Boyle wants the Buffs to find consistency

Tad Boyle used a Forrest Gump quote to describe this year’s Buffs basketball team to open his postgame press conference: “This basketball team’s like a box of chocolates. You just don’t know what you’re going to get.”

There’s no doubt that Colorado had a strong finish against Milwaukee on Friday night. In the final eight minutes of play, they outscored the Panthers 18-6 and left no doubt about which team deserved the win. But the Buffs are still trying to find a way to put together a full 40 minutes of dominance on the court.

“We just have to become more consistent,” Boyle later said.

Finding that consistency will be a key as they start to face more difficult opponents down the road and begin the Pac-12 regular season later in December.

