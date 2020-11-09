5 takeaways from Chiefs’ Week 9 win vs. Panthers

Every week in the NFL presents new challenges, even for the best teams. The Chiefs’ matchup against the panthers wasn’t supposed to be as close as it was, but the team will take any grind-it-out victory they can get as they make their push for the top playoff seed. With their offensive prowess on full display, Kansas City looked unstoppable for most of the game, but let Carolina hang around a bit too close for comfort for most fans.

It wasn’t their most dominating win this season, but they got the job done. With a mostly-clean injury report after the game, the Chiefs are primed to look even better after their bye next week.