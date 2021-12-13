5 takeaways from Chiefs’ Week 14 win over Raiders

Few NFL matchups end up as lopsided as the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 14 affair against the Las Vegas Raiders, which resulted in a 39-point difference between the two teams.

While many of us predicted a blowout ahead of this game, nobody could’ve expected the Chiefs to look as totally dominant as they did in all four quarters of this statement win. Las Vegas’ decision to do their pregame team huddle on the Arrowhead logo in the middle of the field seems to have severely backfired, with Kansas City taking the incident personally.

Every phase of the Chiefs’ roster contributed to this one, and it was a satisfying win against a bitter divisional rival to put Kansas City another game up in the division pending the end of the Chargers’ game. Here are our four key takeaways from the beatdown that transpired at Arrowhead on Sunday.

Stingy secondary allows just one score

The Raiders’ only touchdown this week came on a red-zone pass to Hunter Renfrow that was the lone blemish on the Chiefs’ defensive resume. Rarely has Kansas City’s secondary looked so dominant, and down arguably their best player in L’Jarius Sneed, they’ll be a force to be reckoned with if they continue to develop through the playoffs.

Even beleaguered safety Daniel Sorenson played stellar football in the matchup, notching two passes defended, one of which was a sweet breakup in the end zone on a would-be touchdown. Veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu came up with a clutch interception when Sorenson knocked a ball free over the middle. Mike Hughes looked like an absolute world-beater for the unit, forcing two fumbles and recovering one for a touchdown on the first play Las Vegas ran from scrimmage.

Their secondary is white-hot right now, but they will need to contend with the high-octane Chargers pass attack on Thursday in primetime to control their destiny in the division. If they can make Justin Herbert look the way Derek Carr did in this game, they should be able to build even more momentum heading into January.

Offense was underwhelming on paper, but got the job done

Patrick Mahomes makes 300-yard passing games look routine when he is at the height of his powers, but an efficient showing this week was worth forgoing the flashy stats for a stress-free win against the Chiefs’ most bitter rival. He managed to go 20-for-24 for 258-yards, throwing two touchdowns and no interceptions to guide Kansas City to the promised land in the blowout.

On paper, the rushing attack wasn’t particularly impressive either, but the film will show a dominant performance from the offensive line and running backs, who combined for three touchdowns and 132-yards on the ground. No individual back went into triple digits in terms of yardage, but a 51-yard touchdown run by Derek Gore brought the juice at the end of the game that showed just how in rhythm the offense was in this matchup.

Pass rush kept Derek Carr under duress with three sacks, 11 hurries

If the Chiefs’ pass rush looked the way it did this week all season the team would be undefeated heading into the game against the Chargers on Thursday. The defensive line was a force of nature in all four quarters, and with the benefit of sticky play in the secondary behind them, they were able to put up big numbers, with five linemen registering at least half a sack. Alex Okafor led the way in one of the most dominant performances of his career, bringing Carr down for one and a half sacks with a forced fumble that was recovered for one of the Raiders’ five turnovers.

The Chris Jones-Frank Clark-Melvin Ingram trio up front looked aggressive and flashed high energy on nearly every play, combining for six of Kansas City’s hurries. Carr is known for looking exceptionally average when he faces pressure, and this game proved that if you can make him feel the heat, he’ll fold.

Turnover differential was primary factor in blowout win

A whopping plus-five turnover differential for the Chiefs created the environment to somehow out-do their previous win over the Raiders from earlier in the season. Kansas City finished with four fumble recoveries and an interception, managing to not turn the ball over even once on offense despite some close calls. This game literally couldn’t have gone better for the Chiefs and it will go down as one of their signature wins of the 2021 NFL season.

When both sides of the ball play heads-up, aggressive, and cerebral football, good things tend to happen. They can look absolutely unbeatable when one hand washes the other and neither unit is forced to overcome insurmountable odds because of bone-headed decisions or circumstances from the other side. Maybe this is the most complete performance they’ll be able to put together this season, but if they can manage to bring this team into the playoffs on a roll like they were today, they’ll be a tough out in January.

No injuries are cherry on top in huge win

When Andy Reid reported that there were no new injuries after Sunday’s win, it confirmed that Kansas City is on track to continue peaking at the right time ahead of their matchup “Thursday Night Football” against the Chargers this week. If they can’t stay healthy, statement wins like this don’t count for much, as football is sometimes a war of attrition where the most healthy team has the best chance to win. They learned that lesson in February’s Super Bowl, and seem determined to make good on having their regular starters in for the crucial situations to come.

It is said that in football the best ability is availability, and that certainly rings true as elimination games loom over their championship hopes. The Chiefs have overcome the inconsistencies in play that plagued them in the early part of their schedule, and will just need to have all hands on deck and ready to battle it out to get themselves back in the Super Bowl this season.

