5 takeaways from new Chiefs RB Ronald Jones’ intro press conference

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially announced their recent signing of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones.

Jones spoke to local media members very briefly for the first time on Sunday. He spoke about some of the reasons that he decided to sign with the Chiefs in free agency as opposed to elsewhere.

What else did we learn about Jones during his introductory press conference? Find a few quick takeaways from what he had to say down below:

Jones feels his skillset fits what the Chiefs do on offense

There has been some concern surrounding Jones’ fit in Kansas City, namely his struggles in pass protection and some prior issues protecting the football. Jones, however, was sold on how he fits with the Chiefs’ offensive system by those who run the show.

“Yeah, I think (my skills) fit very well,” Jones told reporters on Sunday. “Talking to (Andy Reid) and (Eric Bieniemy), just seeing the things they do with running backs, I think my skillset translates perfectly. They’re excited to see (it).”

Jones is a year removed from his best NFL season (2020). He expects to have a similar type of success in Kansas City because of all the talent they have on offense.

“I think it’ll be the same type of thing,” Jones said. “Great features, a whole bunch of talent around me, so they won’t be keying in on any one guy. I’m excited to see how it fits in practice when we startup. I’m ready to get to work.”

Jones is not worried about playtime in Kansas City

There were times in Tampa Bay when it felt like Jones got lost on the depth chart, fighting for snaps with Leonard Fournette, Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Gio Bernard, and Peyton Barber. Coming into Kansas City, Jones isn’t worried about the same thing happening because he has some assurances from the man in charge.

“Yeah, I think that’s another thing, Andy Reid says everybody is going to eat,” Jones said. “I’m just excited to see my number get called and to take it from there.”

Even with Clyde Edwards-Helaire, a former first-round draft pick in 2020, also on the depth chart in Kansas City, Jones expects there to be plenty of work to go around. On the occasions when his number is called, Jones plans to take full advantage of the opportunity.

“In a system like this, everybody is going to eat,” Jones said. “So I just look forward to getting the opportunities and getting out there and making the most of them.”

USC connections played a factor in his decision

A pair of USC connections seemed to influence his decision to come to Kansas City. Jones’ former RB coach at USC, Deland McCullough, served as RB coach for the Chiefs for three seasons from 2018 through 2020. Jones indicated that he spoke with McCullough, who gave him a heads up on what to expect with his new team.

“Coach McCullough told me that when guys come here, they work, they get better,” Jones said. “You know the expectations are so high that you can’t do anything but succeed. That’s what I’m ready for, I’m ready for the challenge, I’m ready to put in the work to win a second Super Bowl.”

Jones also played at USC with one of the Chiefs’ other new players, JuJu Smith-Schuster. He spoke a bit about what Smith-Schuster brings to the team as well.

“Yeah, JuJu, he’s physical, he’s a great athlete, he’s great in space,” Jones said. “It’s going to be interesting to see. I’m going to be excited to get to work with him again. We bring a lot of success wherever we go. I’ll be anticipating that.”

Jones is impressed with the young offensive line talent in Kansas City

The Chiefs rebuilt their offensive line after losing to Jones’ Bucs in Super Bowl LV. While Jones isn’t super familiar with the offensive line group he’ll be playing behind, he knows that some of the young players on the offensive line (Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith) were some of the most successful in the NFL last season.

“Oh yeah,” Jones remarked. “Very young. I saw two guys make the Pro Bowl, I believe. So, a lot of experience there. Then, the young guys they do have, are the best in the league. That’s another thing there, just looking for opportunities. Yeah, we’re going to complement each other well.”

Jones has a knack for running between the tackles, so he’ll get more familiar with Humphrey and Smith quickly.

Jones is familiar with the championship mentality

Chiefs fans are all too familiar with Jones’ Super Bowl successes because it came at the expense of the team earning rings in back-to-back seasons. Winning Super Bowl LV with the Buccaneers and defending their title last season, Jones knows all too well the expectations associated with playing for a top team.

“When you’re at the top, there’s always a target on your back,” Jones said. “There is no ‘easy week’ in this league. You know it’s everybody else’s Super Bowl. Just taking it week by week, I look forward to that and the new challenges ahead.”

Adding more players with a pedigree of success will only help the Chiefs in their quest to get back to the Super Bowl.

