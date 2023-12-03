5 takeaways from the Chicago Blackhawks’ 3-1 loss: Connor Bedard makes history and Anthony Beauvillier makes team debut

The Chicago Blackhawks got a strong game from Connor Bedard, playing with a new linemate who also is a new teammate, but the Winnipeg Jets simply outmatched the visitors in a 3-1 Hawks loss at Canada Life Centre.

The Hawks’ penalty kill, which has been burned at least once in 12 of the last 14 games, coughed up a power-play goal to Mark Scheifele on the Jets’ first opportunity.

Hawks goalie Arvid Söderblom made some big saves in the second period but gave Morgan Barron a gift goal on the Jets left wing’s 25th birthday.

Söderblom had little to no chance of stopping Cole Perfetti’s tricky redirect of Dylan Samberg’s shot in the third period.

Bedard scored the opening goal, but the Hawks had several close-but-no-cigar moments the rest of the game.

“It was another good effort by us,” coach Luke Richardson said. “But the execution just (was) not quite there offensively. Just one or two miscues defensively. Obviously (they had) high-end guys making good plays.”

It was the Hawks’ eighth loss in 10 games.

Forward Anthony Beauvillier made his Hawks debut wearing No. 91. He drew into the top line with Connor Bedard and Philipp Kurashev and was on the ice when Bedard put the Hawks up 1-0 4 1/2 minutes into the game.

Bedard’s goal extended his road point streak to eight games, setting a Hawks rookie record, previously held by Darryl Sutter from Dec. 11, 1980-Jan. 17, 1981.

Bedard also became one of nine rookies in the last 20 years to run up a road point streak of at least eight games, including the record holder.

Bedard set the tone for the Hawks, buzzing around early.

“I thought he was excellent,” Richardson said. “First two periods, especially, really excellent burst out there, which we had been talking about, just adding more speed to that talent

“I liked his game, I think it’s going in the right direction.”

Here are five takeaways from the loss.

1. Connor Bedard’s shot wasn’t even the most impressive part of his goal.

It was how Bedard kept the puck in play in the first place.

Jets defenseman Dylan Samberg retrieved the puck from behind the Jets net and tried to break it out again. But Bedard intercepted the pucked, spun between defenders and backhanded a pass down the slot to Kurashev.

Kurashev fired, but the shot bounced off Declan Chisholm’s skate to Bedard, who one-timed it past Connor Hellebuyck.

“He created (a chance) on his first goal just by skating, Kurshy’s shooting the puck and him being ready to shoot it,” Richardson said of Bedard.

2. The Hawks got their first look at Anthony Beauvillier.

Before the game, Richardson said he liked the former Canuck’s speed and shooting.

“He doesn’t have to overhandle it and make plays back and forth to Connor or Kurshy to be a good new teammate,” Richardson said. “He’s going to help out on the power play and give us a boost to speed.’

Richardson was looking for early signs of chemistry on the top line.

Beauvillier, whom the Hawks acquired from Vancouver on Tuesday for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick, helped with pressure on both ends, and that was a factor in Bedard’s goal.

Beauvillier told NBC Sports Chicago during the first intermission that he was “trying to set picks for Bedard) and be good on the forecheck, get him some pucks.

“It’s impressive what he can do with the puck, and he’s good at protecting it and has a really good shot.”

After the game, Richardson gave him marks.

“Good speed and he does a lot of work,” Richardson said. “He hasn’t played a lot lately and he’s been off for a few days, for sure, in between the trade. A couple times he looked a little winded, as you can expect, but obviously excited, too, so there’s that extra energy.”

Richardson said of the Beauvillier-Bedard-Kurashev line: “I thought those guys did really well, created some good chances, a couple two-on-one chances.

“(With) any luck that would’ve given us a few more points up on the scoreboard. But it’s something that’s a good starting point for them.”

Beauvillier has had visa issues, so he’s not expected to be available to play Sunday in Minnesota.

3. How spectacular was Bedard’s 2nd-period pass?

So stunning that it looked as if no one expected it — including his teammates.

With a minute left in the period, Bedard took a stretch pass from Kevin Korchinski and curled back up in the zone when a defender cut him off but doubled back down the left wall.

Bedard made a no-look backhand seam pass to Kurashev over in the opposite circle. Kurashev settled the puck and took his shot, but Hellebuyck blocked it.

“That’s special,” Richardson said of the pass. “Coaches sometimes hold their breath on those.”

Richardson emphasized that even special players have to know when they should try to pull off a play like that, which could easily turn into a breakout the other way.

“They’re not going to work all the time,” he said. In fact, it “might have caught Kurshy off guard and (he was) a little surprised. Otherwise he could’ve one-timed that, might’ve got it by Hellebuyck.

“But he had to stop it and make the right play, and Hellebuyck was there to make a good save.”

4. Alex Vlasic made the same mistake Wyatt Kaiser made.

And mind you, Kaiser just was sent to Rockford along with Isaak Phillips.

Granted, that wasn’t necessarily the main factor in the Hawks’ decision to reassign him.

Against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, Kaiser tried to go all-puck on Robby Fabbri along the right half-wall, and Fabbri tapped it around him and scored off the rush.

Richardson said Kaiser should’ve gone through Fabbri’s hands or at least bumped him.

On the Jets’ first power play, Vlasic tried to go for Gabriel Vilardi’s puck almost in the same spot, but Vilardi deked around his stick and tapped the puck to Scheifele, who snapped it past Söderblom from the right circle.

Richardson just said, in reference to Kaiser, that young defensemen need to err on the side of keeping it simple — make the play on your man and wait for help.

Certainly that will be the message to Vlasic.

5. Jarred Tinordi and Nikita Zaitsev return, shuffling the back end.

The Hawks activated Tinordi (oblique) from injured reserve and called up fellow defenseman Louis Crevier from the Rockford IceHogs, though Crevier was a scratch.

In corresponding moves, Kaiser and Phillips were sent to Rockford after playing 21 and nine games for the Hawks, respectively.

Zaitsev drew back into the lineup after missing four games, and he paired with Tinordi. Their readiness played into Richardson’s decision.

“I think just the health of the two veteran guys and right now I think just a little bit of veteran steadiness and some physicality maybe back there,” Richardson said. “Just to give the two young guys a break of playing in the stress of the NHL. We just didn’t have the luxury of giving each of them a veteran guy to kind of lean on out there, they had to kind of work through things on the fly themselves.

“They’ve (done) some really good things at times. But right now we just think it’s best for them to go work on their game a little bit in the American League.”

Zaitsev saved Söderblom’s bacon in the third period. Söderblom seemed oblivious to a rebound that drifted behind him in front of a wide-open net.

Zaitsev swept it out of harm’s way just before Mason Appleton charged in and took a whack at it.