5 takeaways from Chicago Bears’ first padded practice

Monday’s training camp practice for the Chicago Bears truly felt like football had finally returned. While the team had been practicing at Halas Hall over the last couple of weeks, this practice session was the first one in pads and the first time the local media was allowed inside.
From the photos and videos taken by reporters, to the post-practice interviews provided by head coach Matt Nagy and select players, there was quite a bit to unpack from Monday’s practice. Here are my five takeaways.
1. The Bears are finally figuring out how to utilize Cordarrelle Patterson
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool
Ever since he came into the league seven years ago, All-Pro kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson has shown how dangerous he can be on special teams. But like other key specialists, he never truly found a home on an NFL offense despite being drafted as a wide receiver. Now in his second year as a Bear after signing as a free agent last offseason, he may finally have found one.
Patterson spent practice primarily with the running backs, taking handoffs and catching screens out of the backfield. It appears to be the best fit for the veteran, given his running style when he returns kickoffs and considering his success as a New England Patriot in 2018 when thrust into the backfield.
It also answers questions on why the Bears haven’t pursued another running back to compliment David Montgomery and Tarik Cohen. Montgomery still stands to be the bellcow and Cohen will continue to have a role coming out of the backfield in passing situations. But Patterson is set to have a role as well. Frankly, it’s where he’s best suited and I only wish the Bears made this decision last season to get him more touches.
2. It’s unfortunate a QB hasn’t emerged from the pack yet
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool
Yes, this was the first padded practice and we only have a few first-hand observations of the quarterback competition between Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles. But the news coming out of Monday’s practice wasn’t very inspiring. According to multiple reporters, neither quarterback pulled away from the pack.
@CEmma670 on w/ @LaurenceWHolmes said neither QB was particularly sharp at #Bears practice. Both Foles & Mitch got equal reps. The Defense was sharp & the front 7 was reportedly in the backfield a lot. Emma said he was impressed w/ Luis Castillo & his vocal high energy style.
— Da TailGate Show ™️ (@DaTailGateShow) August 17, 2020
Neither QB distinguished himself at #Bears camp today. Mitch Trubisky had one throw he'd like back. There were some drops. There is a heavy focus on the QBs' decision-making right now, Nagy said.
— Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 17, 2020
While this isn’t bad news, per say, it’s a similar observation from last year’s camp with Trubisky at the helm. His practices left a lot to be desired and concerns began to surface about the Bears offense. The struggles are not entirely on the passers, however. Receivers had a few bad drops as well on Monday. Still, the best thing for the Bears is to have one player separate themselves. If you have two starting quarterbacks, you don’t have any.
3. Artie Burns is a surprise starter
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Speaking of position battles, the cornerback position opposite of Kyle Fuller has been another point of interest during the Bears offseason. Many see rookie cornerback Jaylon Johnson as the starter-in-waiting while others feel veteran Kevin Toliver would get the first crack.
But it was former Pittsburgh Steeler Artie Burns who started for the defense. Burns, signed to a one-year deal this offseason, was a former first-round pick who fell out of favor after a promising start in Pittsburgh. Viewed as a special teamer, Burns may see more playing time on defense than initially thought.
CB battle watch: Artie Burns got work with the 1's and Kevin Toliver with the 2's. Not a whole lot of Jaylon Johnson today, but Matt Nagy says that should change as the days go on #Bears
— Alyssa Barbieri (@AlyssaBarbieri) August 17, 2020
4. Bilal Nichols and Akiem Hicks together could be a problem for offenses
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Bilal Nichols got first crack at replacing Eddie Goldman at nose tackle after he opted out of the season due to health and safety concerns. The third-year defensive lineman is coming off a bit of a letdown after emerging his rookie season, but part of that was due to the absence of fellow lineman Akiem Hicks.
Now healthy and an open spot on the line, Hicks and Nichols could be playing a lot more together this season, which is a problem for offensive linemen if Monday’s practice is any indication.
#Bears defensive lineman Bilal Nichols played nose today in place of Eddie Goldman. He said believes he can handle it. He and Akiem Hicks gave the offensive line plenty of problems early during some run-game work.
— Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 17, 2020
Goldman is billed as one of the top run stuffers in the league. And even though Nichols won’t likely completely make up his production, he’ll hold his own should he win the starting job. Hicks has always viewed Nichols as a little brother since coming into the league and having them on the field at the same time could be very beneficial for everyone involved.
5. Robert Quinn’s situation may be worth monitoring
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Look, this could be a whole lot of nothing. But prized free agent acquisition Robert Quinn missed team drills today due to a personal issue. Normally that wouldn’t raise even the smallest red flag. But Nagy then talked about how Quinn was being brought on slowly and will ramp up activity.
#Bears OLB Robert Quinn did not participate in team drills today. Matt Nagy said he was dealing with a personal issue and they are bringing him along slowly. No concerns moving forward. Also, DB Sherrick McManis dealing with minor shoulder issue.
— Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 17, 2020
Most reporters are saying the issue isn’t a big deal going forward and that very well may be the case. But I’ve seen enough minor camp stories become major problems later on. Hopefully whatever is preventing him from practicing passes soon and we can see Quinn test the Bears offensive tackles soon enough.
