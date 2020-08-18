5 takeaways from Chicago Bears’ first padded practice

Monday’s training camp practice for the Chicago Bears truly felt like football had finally returned. While the team had been practicing at Halas Hall over the last couple of weeks, this practice session was the first one in pads and the first time the local media was allowed inside.

From the photos and videos taken by reporters, to the post-practice interviews provided by head coach Matt Nagy and select players, there was quite a bit to unpack from Monday’s practice. Here are my five takeaways.

1. The Bears are finally figuring out how to utilize Cordarrelle Patterson

View photos

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool

Ever since he came into the league seven years ago, All-Pro kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson has shown how dangerous he can be on special teams. But like other key specialists, he never truly found a home on an NFL offense despite being drafted as a wide receiver. Now in his second year as a Bear after signing as a free agent last offseason, he may finally have found one.

Patterson spent practice primarily with the running backs, taking handoffs and catching screens out of the backfield. It appears to be the best fit for the veteran, given his running style when he returns kickoffs and considering his success as a New England Patriot in 2018 when thrust into the backfield.

It also answers questions on why the Bears haven’t pursued another running back to compliment David Montgomery and Tarik Cohen. Montgomery still stands to be the bellcow and Cohen will continue to have a role coming out of the backfield in passing situations. But Patterson is set to have a role as well. Frankly, it’s where he’s best suited and I only wish the Bears made this decision last season to get him more touches.

Related

WATCH: The first episode of Chicago Bears' training camp series is here! The Bears will not have fans at Soldier Field...at least right now Bears receivers offer up first impressions of QB Nick Foles in training camp

2. It’s unfortunate a QB hasn’t emerged from the pack yet

View photos

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool

Yes, this was the first padded practice and we only have a few first-hand observations of the quarterback competition between Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles. But the news coming out of Monday’s practice wasn’t very inspiring. According to multiple reporters, neither quarterback pulled away from the pack.

@CEmma670 on w/ @LaurenceWHolmes said neither QB was particularly sharp at #Bears practice. Both Foles & Mitch got equal reps. The Defense was sharp & the front 7 was reportedly in the backfield a lot. Emma said he was impressed w/ Luis Castillo & his vocal high energy style. — Da TailGate Show ™️ (@DaTailGateShow) August 17, 2020





Neither QB distinguished himself at #Bears camp today. Mitch Trubisky had one throw he'd like back. There were some drops. There is a heavy focus on the QBs' decision-making right now, Nagy said. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 17, 2020





While this isn’t bad news, per say, it’s a similar observation from last year’s camp with Trubisky at the helm. His practices left a lot to be desired and concerns began to surface about the Bears offense. The struggles are not entirely on the passers, however. Receivers had a few bad drops as well on Monday. Still, the best thing for the Bears is to have one player separate themselves. If you have two starting quarterbacks, you don’t have any.