5 takeaways from the Buffs’ tough loss to No. 13 Tennessee

In a game that felt like a huge opportunity for the Colorado Buffaloes to prove themselves as a team, they simply couldn’t find their identity in a 69-54 loss to the No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers.

Despite a strong effort in the first few minutes of the game, the Buffs’ early 10-6 lead was short-lived. Sloppy turnovers coupled with a monster effort from Tennessee’s Kennedy Chandler, who finished the game with 29 points, resulted in Colorado’s ultimate demise.

A victory would have been an enormous statement from this Buffs team and a great way to bounce back from Wednesday’s loss to No. 5 UCLA, but instead, we saw more evidence of some growing pains that perhaps we should be expecting from this young group.

Here are five takeaways from the Buffs’ crushing loss to No. 13 Tennessee.

Trouble with turnovers

Dec 4, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA;

Colorado ended the game with 15 total turnovers, including 12 in the first half alone. That kind of sloppy play on offense may have been passable against teams like New Mexico or Montana State early in the season, but it’s a recipe for disaster against a ranked opponent like Tennessee. If the Buffs want to start winning big games, they absolutely need to clean it up on offense.

K.J. Simpson's dunk was a highlight to remember

Colorado guard KJ Simpson, back, drives to the rim as Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Boulder, Colo.

Although it wasn’t exactly a highlight-heavy performance from the Buffs, K.J. Simpson’s slam dunk in traffic was one of the most memorable moments of the season so far. The freshman guard finished the game with seven points and three rebounds.

The Buffs need to find a group identity

Dec 4, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA;

There have been strong individual performances all season long from players like Evan Battey and Jabari Walker, but this Buffs team has yet to find its identity as a group. After losing players like McKinley Wright IV and D’Shawn Schwartz, this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

We’re reaching a crucial point in the season where it isn’t going to get any easier for the Buffs moving forward. No. 8 Kansas looms just around the corner on Dec. 21 before Colorado dives into Pac-12 play. The time is now for the Buffs to come together and start playing to their strengths as a group, not individuals.

Rough showing at home

Dec 4, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA;

By a margin of 15 points, Saturday marked the worst home loss for the Buffs since they fell 104-89 to UCLA on Jan. 12, 2017.

Colorado is now 4-1 at home this season with four more home games on the schedule before an Oregon swing begins in late December. Hopefully, the Buffs will return to the dominance at home that fans are used to.

Today's #CUBuffs 15 point loss to No. 13 Tennessee is the worst home loss by point margin since a 104-89 loss to UCLA on Jan 12, 2017. To go more than 15 you have to go back to Feb 26, 2015 against Arizona. — Jake Shapiro, but dreidel dreidel dreidel (@Shapalicious) December 4, 2021

Colorado's offense was ineffective

Dec 4, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA;

The Buffs’ offense just couldn’t crack the code against Tennessee. Their 54 points marked the lowest scoring effort of the season, tied with their 54-52 victory over the Brown Bears earlier this year. Tennessee did an excellent job defending down low, as the Buffs struggled to drive to the basket and create chances. The chances they did manage to find weren’t great, and they shot just 34.5% from the field.

