5 Takeaways from the Browns Week 12 win over the Jaguars

It’s Victory Monday for Browns fans everywhere, and that is a cause for celebration. In beating the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-25, the Browns elevated themselves to 8-3 and the top of the AFC Wild Card race after Week 12.

Yet the way the team played on Sunday in eking past a 1-10 team starting its third-string quarterback and without several regular defensive starters, it’s hard to feel celebratory about Cleveland. In that spirit, I rewatched the broadcast feed of the game on Monday morning to make sure my snap judgments on Sunday held up.

Here’s what I took away from the Browns’ win over the Jaguars.

Baker Mayfield was outstanding but with an unhealthy side of terrible

(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Baker Mayfield had a great game overall. He made some of the best throws and decisions with the football he's ever done in his NFL career. The TD pass to Jarvis Landry? That's a "WOW" throw into a very small window exactly when and where it needed to be. Mayfield was the definition of perfect in the first quarter: https://twitter.com/TheBrownsWire/status/1333118151823863811?s=20 He finished 19-of-29, throwing for 258 yards and two TDs with zero interceptions or fumbles. That's a great game, but... Ah yes, with Baker there seemingly always is a "but". For the second week in a row, Mayfield badly missed an easy, wide-open TD throw your local 8th grader could hit. https://twitter.com/Alex_Kozora/status/1333122349416280064?s=20 He had a couple of other throws that good QBs simply don't miss too. Mayfield played very well overall, but it could have been much more. At some point, the Browns will need him to deliver on the "much more".

D'Ernest Johnson needs to be the return man

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

D'Ernest Johnson took over the kick return duties from rookie WR Donovan Peoples-Jones against the Jaguars. That's a change that needs to be permanent. Johnson had three returns for 93 yards. His first return of the game went for 43 yards — the longest Browns return of the season through 11 games. His third return also bested any of Peoples-Jones' 17 efforts. It's not the just results Johnson produced but also how he achieved them. Johnson attacked where the return was designed to go. Peoples-Jones has more of an improvisational feel to his returns. It makes him more dangerous to break a long one (though he hasn't yet) but also far more likely to fail to maximize the yardage available on a return. Johnson does that a lot better and that's what the Browns need.

Story continues

The pass rush was in absentia

(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Myles Garrett cannot get back soon enough. The Browns desperately missed his impact as a pass rusher in Jacksonville. Cleveland registered 2 official QB hits on immobile journeyman Mike "The Giraffe" Glennon per the NFL's gamebook, both by Olivier Vernon. Glennon did not get sacked. I counted eight legit QB pressures in the game: four from Vernon, two from Adrian Clayborn, one from Sheldon Richardson and one from Larry Ogunjobi. Glennon dropped back to pass 35 times. That's simply not good enough. The officials largely ignored holding (both ways) but that's a circumstance, not an excuse. Coordinator Joe Woods didn't frequently bring extra pressure to help bail out his injury-ravaged secondary either.

Great game for Jarvis Landry and KhaDarel Hodge at WR

(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Finally playing in weather that allowed some semblance of a downfield passing game, the Browns wide receivers took advantage. The top two on the depth chart, Jarvis Landry and KhaDarel Hodge, played great. Landry caught eight passes on 11 targets for a season-high 143 yards. He scored his first touchdown too. Even more impressive, all eight of Landry's receptions resulted in first downs. That was also true with Hodge, who caught all three passes thrown his way. Three receptions for 31 yards might not seem all that awesome, but Hodge was great at getting open and presenting himself as a target. He remains an elite run blocker on the outside, too. This game was more affirmation that Hodge has supplanted Rashard Higgins as the No. 2 receiver. "Hollywood" offers more sizzle, but Hodge brings home the steak more reliably.

One-hit notes

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Some other observations that only merit a sentence or two...