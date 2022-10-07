5 takeaways from Broncos’ ugly loss to Colts in Week 5

The Denver Broncos turned in a terrible performance against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5, losing 12-9 in ugly fashion.

Here are five quick takeaways from the team’s Thursday Night Football loss at home.

Phillip Lindsay is still loved in Denver

Big cheer from Broncos fans after Phillip Lindsay's first carry of the game. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) October 7, 2022

The Colts went into Thursday’s game without star running back Jonathan Taylor due to an ankle injury, so they elevated Phillip Lindsay from the practice squad for a revenge game against his former team. Lindsay was well-received by Broncos fans after his first carry with cheers heard throughout the stadium. Lindsay finished the game with 11 carries for 40 yards and three catches for 14 yards.

Albert Okwuegbunam seems to be in the dog house

Eric Saubert in on 3rd down instead of Albert Okwuegbunam similar to last week. — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) October 7, 2022

After getting six targets in Week 1, “Albert O” has disappeared in Denver’s offense. The tight end drew two targets in Weeks 2 and 3 before getting zero targets and just one snap last week. Okwuegbunam did catch one pass on one target against the Colts for five yards in Week 5, but it seems clear that he is no longer viewed as the team’s top tight end. Instead, Eric Saubert was featured at tight end on Thursday with seven targets. Next week, the Broncos might get rookie Greg Dulcich back from a hamstring injury, which could make Okwuegbunam’s stock drop even more.

Bradley Chubb and the defense did their job

(USA TODAY Network)

Thursday’s loss can’t be pinned on Denver’s defense. Ejiro Evero’s unit totaled six sacks and two interceptions and allowed just 12 points. Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb led the squad with 2.5 sacks, three quarterback hits and a forced fumble. Denver’s defense has been superb and the offense has squandered opportunities to win games.

Story continues

Melvin Gordon was better (mostly)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

After fumbling in each of the team’s first four games, Gordon clearly made an effort to protect the ball better on Thursday. The running back frequently ran with two hands on the ball, rushing 15 times for 54 yards. Unfortunately, Gordon did put the ball on the ground once, but his knee was down before the ball came out so it didn’t officially count as a fumble. It was good to see Gordon put an emphasis on protecting the ball, but he’s still got some work to do.

Fans are fed up with this team, understandably so

After six years of misery, Broncos fans were encouraged this offseason by the arrival of a new coach and a new franchise quarterback. Through the first five games of the season, though, coach Nathaniel Hackett and Wilson have been largely underwhelming. Denver’s offense was booed multiple times on Thursday for various miscues and fans were so unconfident in the team that some left before overtime started. Broncos fans are fed up.

Russell Wilson's mistakes were devastating

(Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

Wilson had opportunities to win the game on Thursday and failed. When the Colts had no timeouts remaining, Denver faced a 3rd-and-4 at Indy’s 13-yard line with 2:19 left in the game. A first down could have clinched a win. Instead, Wilson threw an interception that kept the Colts in the game. Later, in overtime, facing a 4h-and-1 at Indy’s one-yard line, Wilson missed a wide-open KJ Hamler and instead tried to force a pass to a well-covered Courtland Sutton. The throw fell incomplete and the Broncos lost in OT. This loss falls on Wilson. He has to be better.

[pickup_prop id=”23815″>

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire