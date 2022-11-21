5 takeaways from the Broncos’ loss to the Raiders in Week 11

The Denver Broncos dropped to 3-7 following a 22-16 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Here are our five takeaways from the team’s defeat in Week 11.

Short-lived spark from new play-caller

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett turned over play-calling to quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak and the change seemed to initially give a spark to the offense. Denver opened the game with 7-, 8- and 14-play drives that resulted in a touchdown, a field goal and a blocked field goal. That spark seemingly disappeared in the second half as the Broncos went scoreless in the third quarter and managed just a pair of field goals in the fourth quarter. Denver once again failed to reach an elusive 18-point total.

Kendall Hinton stepped up

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

With Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and KJ Hamler (hamstring) both sidelined, fifth-string wide receiver Kendall Hinton stepped up and caught three passes for 57 yards, including a 33-yard catch that set up the team’s first touchdown. Hinton is not a flashy player, but he’s the definition of a team player and a solid depth receiver capable of stepping up when called upon.

Alex Singleton a capable fill-in starter

(Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

Singleton is a third-string linebacker on the team’s depth chart but he has started six games this season in the place of either Josey Jewell or Jonas Griffith due to various injuries. He has made the most of every opportunity, totaling a team-high 81 tackles this year, including 11 on Sunday. Singleton is a tackling machine and the Broncos are fortunate to have a backup capable of playing at a starter level.

Melvin Gordon’s fumbles continue

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Gordon fumbled again on Sunday, marking his fifth official fumble of the season (he also put the ball on the ground several other times this year but was either ruled down or out of bounds). Denver recovered Gordon’s latest fumble, but it killed momentum and was followed by a blocked field goal. Latavius Murray dominated the backfield touches after that fumble, and he should continue to do so to close out the season.

Story continues

Defense let the team down

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Yes, the offense failed to score 18 points yet again, but the defense was not blameless on Sunday. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs rushed for 109 yards and receiver Davante Adams caught seven passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner. Las Vegas had two threats on offense this week and Denver’s defense could slow down either one of them.

It was hard to tell if Pat Surtain was fully responsible for the two Adams touchdowns (the cornerback seemed to think he would have more safety help on both plays), but even if he was expecting assistance, it wasn’t a good performance from the second-year defender.

Overall, the Broncos’ defense has had a great season. They’ve come up short both times they’ve played the Raiders, though.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire