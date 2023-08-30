5 takeaways from the Broncos’ initial 53-man roster

The Denver Broncos made a flurry of roster moves on Tuesday to get down to an initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season.

Here are five quick takeaways following Tuesday’s cuts.

Injuries will dictate changes

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

More roster moves are on deck for Denver on Wednesday. Broncos general manager George Paton said after Tuesday’s practice that three players who make the initial 53-man roster will go on injured reserve tomorrow, opening up three spots on the roster.

Paton also said that outside linebacker Baron Browning (knee) will transition to the reserve/physically unable to perform list, ruling him out for at least the first four games of the season.

“He’s making great progress,” Paton said of Browning. “I think he’s ahead of schedule. He’s working. We feel like we’ll get him. It has to be for four weeks. We’ll see shortly thereafter.”

Jerry Jeudy won't go on IR

Broncos will run the ball early and often

(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

The Broncos traded tight end Albert Okwuegbunam to the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday as part of a late-round pick swap. Some fans were surprised by that move given Albert O’s talent as a receiving tight end, but he has struggled as a blocker in Denver.

Sean Payton’s offense requires tight ends who can block, which helps explain why undrafted rookie Nate Adkins made it over Okwuegbunam, even if the Broncos won’t directly admit that.

“I don’t think it’s Adkins versus ‘Albert O,'” Paton said. “We have four tight ends we really like. They all fit exactly what we’re doing, and they all have their roles — their defined roles. It really wasn’t one versus Albert.”

Three of Denver’s tight ends — Adam Trautman, Chris Manhertz and Adkins — are known for their blocking ability. Greg Dulcich will serve as the team’s primary receiving tight end this season.

In addition to carrying three run-blocking tight ends, the Broncos are also carrying a true fullback in Michael Burton on the 53-man roster. Expect Denver to pound the rock in 2023.

Sean Payton doesn't care where a player came from

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Payton isn’t going to give an opportunity to a drafted player over an undrafted player simply because of their draft pedigree. In addition to Adkins, the Broncos are also carrying undrafted running back Jaleel McLaughlin and offensive tackle Alex Palczewski on offense.

Payton has said repeatedly this offseason that all that matters is how a player performs on the field, not how they were acquired or what they are paid.

“I think if you look at the landscape of our league, whether they’re free agents or late-round picks, getting them here is one thing, then going by what you see is the other,” Payton said Tuesday.

“I think it’s important for your team that the best players are getting to the roster regardless of how they got here. I don’t know any other way to do it. I think if you start trying to get around it and start looking at players differently based on how they were acquired, then right away you go down the wrong path.”

This 53 is not the final 53

(Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

The Broncos’ initial 53-man roster is just that — an initial 53-man roster.

“It’s fluid, and especially fluid over the next 24 hours as we get through this week, and we get through the wire,” Paton said of the state of the roster. “I think there are 1,400 and something players on that wire that we’ll sift through tonight.”

Denver is fifth in the NFL’s waiver wire order, so a few waiver claims on Wednesday morning would not be surprising. In addition to the possibility of waiver claims, some players could also be re-signed tomorrow after the team places players on IR.

Veterans who don’t have to clear waivers include defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster, offensive tackle Quinn Bailey, defensive lineman Mike Purcell and cornerback Fabian Moreau. All four could be candidate to return to the team after players go on IR.

If he clears waivers, wide receiver Marquez Callaway might also be a candidate to return in the coming days.

The Broncos will have a busy upcoming 24 hours.

“We are going to be here until two in the morning,” Payton said. “… I like the guys we have talked with and our plan, but I do think the hay is not in the barn. I think there are going to be a number of players that will be on this waiver wire that we have to look closely at and make comparisons. That gets back to what we discussed a month ago about competing against the whole league rather than just your position group.”

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire