5 takeaways from Broncos’ 26-0 win over Jets

After defeating the New York Jets 26-0 in Week 3, the Denver Broncos are now 3-0. Here are five quick takeaways from the team’s impressive start.

Denver's backfield duo is brilliant

Defenses have committed to stopping the Broncos' run game and to an extent, it's working -- Denver averaged just 3.3 yards per carry against the Jets. The team's running backs are still managing to make an impact, though. Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams combined to total 144 yards from scrimmage in Week 3 and they each scored a touchdown. The run game could be more efficient, but the backfield is in good hands with Gordon and Williams.

Teddy Two Gloves has been superb

The run game hasn't been efficient, but Teddy Bridgewater sure has been. With just four scores, Bridgewater certainly won't challenge Peyton Manning's touchdown record, but the Broncos don't need him to. In four seasons in Denver, Manning completed 66.5% of his passes. Bridgewater has completed 76.8% of his passes so far. Sure, it's a small sample size, but Bridgewater hasn't turned the ball over, either. Bridgewater might not stand out in the box score, but he's not going to lose games himself.

Von Miller's back to his old Pro Bowl form

After sacking Zach Wilson on Sunday, Miller now has four sacks this season, which ranks second among AFC defenders. Miller has 110 career sacks now, which puts him 23rd on the NFL's all-time sack list. After missing all of last season with an ankle injury, Miller has completely recovered and he's back to his elite form.

The Broncos fixed their special teams woes (almost)

Denver's coverage units on special teams were poor through the first two weeks. The Broncos found a solution on kickoffs in Week 3, opting to have kicker Brandon McManus boot all but one of his kicks out of the end zone for touchbacks. Denver punter Sam Martin also used the boundary to his advantage, sending one of his punts out of bounds to not allow a return. Special teams weren't perfect, though, as one of Martin's punts was tipped at the line. So there's still work to be done on special teams, but Sunday was a kick in the right direction.

The real tests start now

The Broncos are 3-0 to begin the year but their first three opponents are a combined 0-9. That's not necessarily a knock against Denver, though, especially when the team is tied with the Buffalo Bills for the best points differential in the NFL (plus-50). The Broncos have won the games they should win, and that's an improvement from recent seasons. Now the team will be truly tested, starting with a showdown against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4.

