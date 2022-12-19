5 takeaways from the Broncos’ 24-15 win over the Cardinals

The Denver Broncos defeated the Arizona Cardinals 24-15 at home on Sunday, securing their fourth win of the season. Here are five quick takeaways from the victory.

Latavius Murray was a perfect mid-season signing

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

Murray had his best game as a Bronco on Sunday, rushing 24 times for 130 yards and a touchdown. That performance marked the first time this year that a Denver running back topped 100 yards in a single game, and it gave Murray 510 yards on the season, marking the eighth-straight year that the veteran running back has topped 500 yards. He’s not a flashy player, but Murray was exactly what the Broncos needed after losing Javonte Williams to a season-ending knee injury.

Marlon Mack makes his case to return in 2023

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

Murray has done an excellent job stepping up for the Broncos this year, but he’ll turn 33 in January and he’s probably not likely to get a contract extension. Mack, on the other hand, is 26 and he’s a former 1,000-yard rusher who has played well in a complementary role this season. Williams will be the workhorse (if healthy) and Denver might also draft a running back, but Mack would be a good third-string option in 2023.

Justin Simmons is a playmaker

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Simmons grabbed two interceptions on Sunday to give him five this year, marking the third-straight season that he’s totaled five interceptions. After passing Steve Atwater on Sunday, Simmons is now tied with Louis Wright for eighth place on the team’s all-time interceptions list with 26. Simmons needs four more interceptions to tie Dennis Smith for seventh place.

Brett Rypien did his job

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

Rypien certainly wasn’t perfect on Sunday, but he also didn’t get much help from a struggling, banged-up offensive line. Besides one interception that came on what Rypien thought was a free play, the quarterback did a great job stepping up as a game manager in the place of an injured Russell Wilson. Rypien went 21-of-26 passing for 197 yards with one touchdown and one turnover.

Denver fans have just about tuned out

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

The Broncos gave their fans something to cheer about on Sunday, but about 18,423 fans didn’t even bother to show up. Denver now has a pair of road games in Los Angeles and Kansas City before finishing the season at home against the Chargers in Week 18. If the Broncos want to avoid having even more no-shows in their season finale, they’ll have to give fans some reasons to feel optimistic over the next two weeks.

