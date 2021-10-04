5 takeaways from Broncos’ 23-7 loss to Ravens

After starting the year with a 3-0 record, the Denver Broncos faced their first big test of the season when the Baltimore Ravens came to town in Week 4.

Denver failed the test, losing 23-7.

Here are our five main takeaways from the loss.

Teddy Bridgewater was greatly missed in the second half

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Look, the Broncos probably would have lost even if Bridgewater hadn’t left with a concussion. But it seems reasonable to assume Bridgewater could have kept the game closer after throwing a touchdown pass in the first half. Bridgewater has his limitations, but he does a great job protecting the football and Denver seemed to have a fighting chance when he was running the offense.

The offensive line was atrocious

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The Broncos were missing their two starting guards due to injuries, so 22-year-old backups Natane Muti and Quinn Meinerz filled in against the Ravens. It wasn’t pretty. Denver’s entire offensive line struggled, allowing five sacks. Garett Bolles was also penalized for holding, negating one of Drew Lock’s best plays of the game. The Broncos need Dalton Risner and Graham Glasgow to return quickly.

Denver's injuries are piling up

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Nobody wants to listen to a team make excuses, but the Broncos would be justified to point out how hard they’ve been hit by injuries. Denver was without Risner, Glasgow, WR Jerry Jeudy, CB Ronald Darby, OLB Bradley Chubb, ILB Josey Jewell and WR KJ Hamler going into Sunday’s game. Then the Broncos lost Bridgewater, WR Diontae Spencer and CB Pat Surtain during the game. To avoid a slump after a fast start to the season, Denver needs better news on the injury front in the coming weeks.

Caden Sterns was a bright spot on defense

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

The Broncos have two Pro Bowl-caliber starting safeties in Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson, so Sterns probably isn’t going to jump either of them on the depth chart this season. Denver has been using him in nickle and dime situations, though, and Sterns has made the most of his opportunities. The fifth-round rookie recorded two sacks on Sunday and he broke up a deep pass in the third quarter. Sterns appears to have a bright future, and he might be a candidate to start next year after Jackson becomes a free agent.

Drew Lock didn't provide any spark on offense

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

It’s not easy to come into a game cold at quarterback and make a difference. Nobody is suggesting it is. But it is possible.

Lock didn’t provide any spark on Sunday, failing to make a strong impression after getting on the field for the first time this season. Lock completed just 57.1% of his passes, threw an interception and was sacked three times. Granted, Lock didn’t get a lot of help — the offensive line was poor and the receivers seemed lackadaisical at times — but offensive woes will always be blamed primarily on the quarterback.

If Bridgewater has to miss next week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers because of a concussion, Lock will need to step up and play better than he did in Week 4 to give the Broncos a chance.

