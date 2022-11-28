5 takeaways from the Broncos’ 23-10 loss to the Panthers

The Denver Broncos lost to the Carolina Panthers 23-10 in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are five quick takeaways from the defeat.

Latavius Murray can carry the load at running back

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Denver’s backfield did not miss Melvin Gordon in Week 12. Murray proved to be more than capable as a lead running back, rushing 13 times for 92 yards. Marlon Mack also rotated in with two rushes for seven yards and one catch for five yards. The Broncos’ run game was also helped by the return of fullback Andrew Beck, who had missed the team’s last two games due to injury.

Nik Bonitto has been disappointing

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Bonitto was Denver’s first selection in the 2022 NFL draft, a second-round pick out of Oklahoma. Bonitto’s first nine games in the NFL have been disappointing as he’s totaled just 1.5 sacks so far. In addition to not being productive as a pass rusher, Bonitto has struggled at times to set the edge against the run. Following Randy Gregory’s injury and the Bradley Chubb trade, Bonitto still hasn’t been able to lock down a starting job as Jonathon Cooper — a former seventh-round pick — seems to be in better standing with the coaching staff. The Broncos have even had interior defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones occasionally line up at outside linebacker this season, which is not a good reflection of their confidence in Bonitto. It’s still early — Bonitto is a young defender — but his pro career isn’t off to a great start.

Pat Surtain's in a slump

(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

The entire Broncos’ team has been struggling, and star cornerback Pat Surtain is no exception. After allowing no touchdown receptions through the team’s first nine games, Surtain allowed a pair of scores to Davante Adams last week. Surtain then followed that up by allowing a touchdown to Panthers receiver D.J. Moore on Sunday. Surtain is still one of the team’s best players — and arguably one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks — but he’s having a rough stretch.

Story continues

Russell Wilson is broken

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

He continues to overlook wide-open receivers in favor of a target he locked onto before the ball was even snapped. That’s something that young QBs sometimes struggle with, but it shouldn’t be happening with an 11th-year veteran. There are plenty of excuses — Wilson is recovering from injuries, the offensive line is awful, several key receivers are injured and Nathaniel Hackett’s offensive scheme is a disaster — but those circumstances do not excuse Wilson’s poor decision-making. The QB is broken and it remains to be seen if he can be fixed by the team’s next coaching staff.

Nathaniel Hackett's time is running out

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

We don’t expect Denver’s ownership group to fire Hackett during the regular season, but if the embarrassing losses continue, Rob Walton and Co. might not be able to wait until the end of the season. Hackett’s offense is abysmal and his game-management is dumbfounding. It becomes more clear each week that Hackett shouldn’t have been hired in the first place. Now it’s just a matter of counting down the days until he’s fired.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire