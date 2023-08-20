5 takeaways from Broncos’ 21-20 loss to 49ers

In their second game of the preseason, the Denver Broncos fell 21-20 at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Today, Broncos Wire reviews five takeaways from the loss.

Javonte Williams makes his return

The Broncos breathed a sigh of relief as running back Javonte Williams made his return to the football field. After having a major knee injury that would sideline most for a year or longer, Williams saw his first action of 2023 against the 49ers. Williams finished with 30 total yards (18 receiving, 12 rushing) in his limited action Saturday night.

Sean Payton's willingness to play starters

Denver’s starting offense only saw one series, as they scored points after a 13-play drive. Most of the Broncos’ defensive starters, however, played the entire first half against 49er quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold. However, some starters continued to play, with pass rushers Nik Bonitto and Randy Gregory seeing snaps deep into the fourth quarter. This could have been for leadership purposes, as the deep defensive units allowed the winning points in the closing moments of the game.

Jaleel McLaughlin can do it all

Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin continued his stellar 2023 preseason performance, as he returned kickoffs, rushed and caught passes. McLaughlin caught a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and rushed for a touchdown in the third, bringing his touchdown total for the preseason to three. McLaughlin’s strong showings are giving Denver fans hope that he will make the 53-man roster in a few weeks.

Close games? 0-2

For the second time in two weeks, the Broncos blew a late lead leading to the winning points. This week, Payton and the coaches made game-closing scenarios a point of emphasis. It did not seem to register, as the defense folded in the closing moments, giving up chunk plays to former first round NFL draft pick Trey Lance during the two minute drill. Denver needs to win close games in 2023, and not have a repeat performance of the 2022 nightmare season.

Kicking is much improved

Kicker Brett Maher showed why coaches thought he won the kicking competition against Elliott Fry. Maher was two-for-two on field goals, and perfect on extra points. Will he be able to fill the large shoes left in the wake of releasing Brandon McManus? Only time will tell, but the game against the 49ers was certainly encouraging from a fan perspective.

