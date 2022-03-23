5 takeaways from Brian Kelly’s press conference ahead of spring practice

Football is finally back. Sort of.

We have to wait a while to see real, live action on the gridiron, but the Tigers will return to the field on Thursday to begin their spring football practices. Ahead of the beginning of camp, new coach Brian Kelly addressed the media for the first time in a while.

This is a team undergoing quite a bit of a transition, as it lost a number of players to the transfer portal and added 12 more, including a potential starting quarterback. That will be one of the many intriguing position battles to watch as practice gets underway.

Kelly provided some perspective for how he views the opportunity before the team this spring, and he also went into detail about how several players specifically are coming along.

There will certainly be a lot to talk about in the coming weeks when spring practice starts, but for now, here are five takeaways from Kelly’s press conference to kick off camp.

This team isn't done adding players

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

One thing that Kelly made very clear is that he’s not done filling out this LSU roster. Here’s what he said about the situation regarding the allocation of scholarships in his opening statement.

“On Jan. 4, we had 39 scholarship players,” Kelly said. “On Aug. 4, when we report our first day, we’re going to get to 84. We might not get to 85, but we’re going to be at 84. So we’ll get the roster back to where it needs to be in very short order.”

The Tigers have already hit the transfer portal quite a bit, and that number now sits closer to 80. However, there’s still room for a few more, and it’s clear Kelly wants to add some guys to the mix.

Don't expect an answer on the quarterback battle soon

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The one position group everyone has questions about is the most important one on the field. LSU has four quarterbacks vying for the starting job in veteran Myles Brennan, Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels, redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier and true freshman Walker Howard.

Story continues

Kelly said that all four will split reps in spring practice until he gets a better idea what each brings to the table.

“It probably was the one area that I spent more time with with (offensive coordinator) Mike (Denbrock) and (quarterbacks coach) Joe (Sloane) than what concept we’re putting in with the passing game. We’re going to go seniority to start, one through four… you’ve got to give them enough work before you start parceling them out.”

It seems this quarterback competition is destined to go well into the spring, if not beyond.

The team is relatively healthy entering spring ball

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

One piece of good news Kelly shared is the fact that the team’s injury situation looks much more manageable than it did just a short time ago. Talented sophomore running back Armoni Goodwin will be available for camp after he was limited to just six games last season.

Offensive tackle Garrett Dellinger, however, will likely miss spring camp as he recovers from shoulder surgery.

On defense, Kelly said that junior defensive back Major Burns, who appeared in five games last season, will likely also miss most of camp with a foot injury. The Tigers need these guys back, but they should have a good level of depth heading into spring ball.

Running back coach Frank Wilson remains with the team

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Kelly made a splash when he brought Frank Wilson, known as one of the nation’s top recruiters, back to serve as running backs coach this offseason. However, Wilson’s future with the team seemed to be in jeopardy after he was accused of sexual harassment by a former LSU administrator.

Kelly made it clear that Wilson’s role on the team hasn’t changed in spite of those allegations.

“We know of no lawsuit that has been filed regarding those allegations that were made,” Kelly said. “So, his status here is unchanged and we consider those as being egregious and simply allegations that were unfounded. It does not affect Frank Wilson, the person we know, and we stand behind him firmly as a member of our staff.”

More may come from this story down the line, but Kelly made his thoughts on the matter abundantly obvious.

Kayshon Boutte returning to the fold

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Boutte only appeared in six games last season before suffering a season-ending ankle injury, but he still finished with a team-high nine touchdowns in those matchups, a truly unbelievable total.

He is almost certainly not going to see the field this fall, as Kelly said he has had a second surgery and is currently in a walking boot, but he said he’s getting to know Boutte better.

“We’re in the process of building a relationship right now,” Kelly said. “I would say I know his last name right now. And I say that only because we’re in that process, he’s re-engaging, he’s been injured… we’re getting more acquainted every day.

“Look, he’s a great player, he’s a good kid, but this has been a rough spot for him. What happens is, you tend to get distracted because you’re not involved in everything. But he’s learning that you’ve got to be involved in everything, whether you’re injured or not.”

Kelly said that the surgery was successful and Boutte was making good progress. Time will tell if the two can develop the right chemistry to find success in 2022.

