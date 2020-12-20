5 takeaways from the Bills’ 48-19 win over the Broncos

Well, that looked awfully easy.

En route to clinching their first AFC East title since 1995, the Buffalo Bills (11-3) just straight-up blew out the Denver Broncos (5-9) on Saturday. A final score beat down of 48-19 happened and really tells a lot of the story.

The game was just about never in doubt, and before we celebrate, let’s get to breaking this one down. Here are five takeaways from the Bills’ Week 15 win over the Broncos:

All-around Allen

What didn’t Bills quarterback Josh Allen do against the Broncos? The entire package was on display again, as it has been recently for Buffalo.

After Allen and the Bills offense scored on their first drive of the game by really just dinking and dunking their way down the field, things were really opened up. On Buffalo’s second score on offense, Allen had passes of 17 and 15 yards before a 24-yard scramble got the Bills in the end zone again. Allen then reverted back to the passing scores, finding, of all players, Jake Kumerow for a 22-yard score on a drive that had the Bills pushed way back from the goal.

Another passing score? Time for a rushing one next from Allen… and that’s exactly what happened. After driving down the field with a couple of passes to Cole Beasley, Allen rushed in another, this time at the goal line. All of this also was pretty much in order. Buffalo had essentially four drives in the first half and three of the four went for scores, as did their first drive of the second half.

For those counting, we had two passing scores and two rushing scores. Plus, a 300-plus yard passing outing for the quarterback, 359 passing yards, in total, plus another 33 yards rushing the ball. Aside from the versatile ways of scoring, Allen was also extra impressive in facing the Broncos’ pass rush as well. He completed a lot of passes with guys right in his face and Allen’s making that look easy.

All things considered, that’s as “Josh Allen” as it gets, between the work with his arm and his legs. And like their defense, it’s starting to look like Buffalo’s quarterback is peaking at the right time, too.

The usual suspects

Rinse and repeat each week here lately. Wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Beasley again, again, again times 10 came through for this Bills offense against the Broncos. Each week it’s expected, it was especially so expected against such a beaten up Broncos secondary. The Bills don’t control that, but they certain can, and did, take advantage of it.

Buffalo looked to Diggs early and often against Denver. His first catch of the game on the Bills’ first play on offense put him into the record books. He topped Eric Moulds’ single-season record for catches in a season (100). Diggs, with 11 catches and 147 yards in this game… is now far and away the franchise leader for Buffalo in terms of catches. The yard one should follow soon.

Back to Saturday, for most of this one, Diggs’ workload was short to intermediate passes. But hey, they were working. The Bills were moving the chains and staying on the field with such plays. But then Diggs’ highlight reel moment came with his 55-yard over the shoulder catch down the right sideline from Allen. It was perhaps the QB’s best throw of the season.

Like Diggs, Beasley’s best weapon in this one was consistency. The slot wide receiver did have a couple of nice chunks of yards, including a 22-yard grab and another of 17 yards, but it was just another display from this Bills team that everyone celebrates everyone. It’s not all about one guy, and the love was continually spread around. Beasley finished with eight catches and 112 yards himself.

That’s a tough thing for a defense to defend.

The defense does it again

Against the Steelers a week ago, the Bills got what had become known as a rarity. “Had” being the key word. We hope you put a hearty bet the Bills scoring again on defense this week, because Buffalo did, and probably should have twice.

Right after the Bills offense put Buffalo up 28-13 with Allen’s second rushing score, the defense delivered what was the nail in the coffin, and only moments later. On the first play by the Broncos offense after that touchdown run, Tre’Davious White applied the pressure on Denver quarterback Drew Lock and smartly went for the QB’s arm on his tackle attempt. Lock dropped the ball and Jerry Hughes took it to the house. But that doesn’t really do it justice.

Hughes worked for that score. He nearly went down twice, juked out a would-be tackler, and eventually scampered the some 20-odd yards in order to get to the end zone. What a totally impressive effort that was.

In scoring again, the Bills defense got into the end zone in back-to-back games after not scoring for games. Last week cornerback Taron Johnson jumped a route, picked off a Ben Roethlisberger pass, and took it to the house. Johnson nearly did the exact same thing again, too. He should have scored a second touchdown for Buffalo’s defense in as many games against Lock & Co… but he’s clearly a defensive back for a reason. Bad drop.

The resurgence of the Bills defense this season has started with all these takeaways. Buffalo only had one against the Broncos, but could’ve nearly had at least three if you count another early dropped pick by Levi Wallace.

Needless to say, this unit has turned things around and like Allen, is again, peaking at the right time. Buffalo is seriously looking like a scary team with the postseason nearly here.

Secondary was scary

The Bills defense, as a whole, was excellent against the Broncos. Like the Bills’ playmakers on offense going against a foe that was much worse, that was the case for Buffalo’s defense as well. The Broncos have been without No. 1 wide receiver Courtland Sutton for plenty of the season. Aside from him, tight end Noah Fant is the only guy that strikes any fear into you on that offense, and yes, Fant did score.

But these Denver wide receiver were nowhere to be seen, and aside from his impressive touchdown, Fant wasn’t even very impressive. We did mention a couple of good plays already, such as passes defended by Wallace and Johnson, plus the forced fumble by White… but there was one really, really telling stat.

In the entire game, only five times did a Broncos wide receiver catch a pass. In the entire first half of the game, that number was only one. Only on a single occasion did a wideout come down with the ball in the first 30 minutes.

While the offense scoring is the big scoreline from this one, Buffalo’s defense didn’t even give the Broncos offense a chance to answer. Excellent job.

Put a team away… again

While this Bills team is clicking all over the place right now, nothing has been more impressive than one thing in particular. The way these guys are now putting teams away. This, in fact, was their worst trait of all earlier this season. Think back to Buffalo being up 28-3 against the Rams in Week 3. There’s no one that could envision such a scenario playing out again.

The Broncos are a flawed and beaten up team. Still, putting these guys away was as important as it comes.

After notching a field goal to go up 38-13 just before the end of the third quarter, the Bills weren’t even close to being done producing or scoring. The Bills put the Broncos away with two game-eating drives in the final frame, and like last week against the Steelers, running backs Devin Singletary and Zack Moss came to life in this period.

En route to scoring 10 more points, the Bills had a 12-play, 86-yard drive to start the fourth quarter which lasted nearly eight minutes. That’s half of the quarter… all Buffalo.

Then the Bills’ second drive of the last quarter was only 12 seconds long, but heck, can you really complain? Singletary scored on a 51-yard carry.

Buffalo putting away bad teams is something that made one nervous just earlier this year. But once again… this change is happening at the right time. Heading into the playoffs the Bills will want to be confident in doing this with better opposition on the way.

