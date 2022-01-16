5 takeaways from the Bills’ 47-17 wild-card win over the Patriots

Here are five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 47-17 win over the New England Patriots in the wild-card round:

Josh delivers

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was not spectacular down the stretch run for Buffalo in the regular season. Against the Patriots, he was also not spectacular.

What’s more than that? Phenomenal? Eclectic? Remarkable? Pick one, because the quarterback was all of the above.

Rolling back a bit, in the final few games of the season, Allen was solid. We’ve seen better, but there were some familiar mistakes here and there.

The Patriots got an absolutely recharged effort from Allen. He could not be stopped, starting his early successes on the ground. From there, Allen’s arm exploded. Not only did the QB surpass 300 yards (308) he had five total touchdowns.

What a game.

Dawson's back

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Bills tight end Dawson Knox has had a breakout campaign. However, down the stretch, his play was lackluster.

Knox had a touchdown in Week 16 against the Patriots in that win. But in Buffalo’s final four games, Knox combined for nine catches and 98 yards. The pace he was on earlier in the season was much better.

Like Allen, Knox put all of that recent play behind him during wild-card weekend. Knox emerged as a serious touchdown threat for the Bills. He scored twice, but essentially had three touchdowns as another one of his grabs he went down at the one.

Along with those scores, Knox led the Bills with five catches for 89 yards. He caught every target thrown his way as well.

Now those are some numbers Buffalo will take throughout their postseason run.

All over Mac

Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Perhaps in an effort to keep the Bills on their toes, the Patriots actually came out and threw the ball a bit. Jones had a career-high number of pass attempts against Buffalo (38), but many would have expected New England to try and run the ball at Buffalo’s defense.

Story continues

That was not the case and the Bills were totally fine with that. Safety Micah Hyde and cornerback Levi Wallace intercepted Jones. Still, it was really the defensive front doing a ton of the work.

Jerry Hughes, Boogie Basham and Star Lotulelei had sacks from the defensive line. As a unit, Buffalo had five QB hits.

Even when Jones wasn’t hit, it was clear he was moving around the pocket a lot more than he wanted to. He never looked comfortable and it showed.

Stopping the run

Patriots running back Brandon Bolden (25) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Even when the Bills beat the Patriots during the regular season, Buffalo did not slow down New England’s rushing attack. In the first two meetings between these rivals, Patriots running back Damien Harris surpassed 100 yards on the ground in both outings.

Nothing of the sort even came close to happening on Saturday. Instead, Buffalo shut down the Pats’ rushing attack both defensively and on offense, forcing the Patriots to give up on trying to carry it very early in the contest. That’s what happens when you go up by so many points.

That played right into the Bills’ hands, and more importantly, gave this team confidence they can stop any rushing attack going forward in the playoffs. That could be massive.

Harris was held to only 30 yards on the ground.

Get ready, AFC

Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) celebrates with quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills look like a team ready for anyone now.

With their massive 47-17 win over the Patriots, a message to the rest of the AFC was sent: You are going to get a hungry team in the Bills. No matter who you are. Beware.

1

1