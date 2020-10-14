5 takeaways from the Bills’ 42-16 loss to the Titans

Well… Tuesday football wasn’t very fun, was it?

The Buffalo Bills were topped badly by the Tennessee Titans, 42-16, to round out the NFL’s Week 5. The offense had few moments, while the defense practically had none. If you had to guess who was battling a pandemic and not practicing, you’d guess the Bills with the way this one went.

Now the Bills must rebound.

With that, here are five takeaways from the Bills’ loss to the Titans:

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (Gannet photo)

Bills played unprepared

There weren’t a lot of good moments to be found for the Bills in this one, but it was especially a bad look for Buffalo’s coaching staff in this one. The Bills didn’t appear to be ready to play from the opening kick in this one.

After failing to score on their opening drive on offense, which is OK, it happens, the Bills took a punch in the mouth early as the Titans opened the scoring. It was the first time Buffalo was punched in the mouth first this season… and they didn’t respond at all. Then not only could the Bills defense not get a stop early, the group barely did throughout the game and especially late in the game. Speaking of time, the penalties Buffalo took were often not-timely. It’s never a good sign when you’re getting double-digit penalties in a game, which is what the Bills did with 10 of them for 56 yards. Those stunt drives on offense and keep opposing offenses on the field as well.

The Bills can point to the Titans’ COVID-19 outbreak battle and maybe that’s something different than they’re used to. But, if you had to guess, you’d expect things to been on the flip since the Bills had been practicing this whole time…

Tennesee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) throws Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) aside(Gannett photo)

Can the Bills depend on Josh Norman?

In Week 4, the Bills won and help off the Raiders in big thanks to cornerback Josh Norman. The defensive back had a big play in that game with a turnover via a forced fumble, but that really was just paper covering the cracks. Norman actually didn’t even start the game despite it being his first game active after coming off of injured reserve. Levi Wallace, who missed the Titans meeting with an ankle injury, did.

And we really saw why that was the case in Tennessee.

Norman had numerous poor plays throughout the game. The highlight was went Titans running back Derrick Henry stiff arming him to the ground which is going to potential go down as a career-low for him. With Tre’Davious White and Wallace missing the game, Norman didn’t provide much in coverage, either. In a secondary filled with backups, Norman was the experienced vet and second-year pro AJ Brown had a field day with him in coverage. Norman really showed that he’s probably beyond his best football in this one.

