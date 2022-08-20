5 takeaways from the Bills’ 42-15 preseason win vs. the Broncos

Here are five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 42-15 preseason Week 2 win against the Denver Broncos:

Midseason Josh

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Josh Allen started at quarterback for the Bills after sitting out last week’s preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts. He was only 3-for-3 passing. That’s all he needed.

Allen gained 45 yards on those, including 28 on a touchdown pass to Gabe Davis. That will likely go down as the QBs final throw in a game until Week 1 of the regular season.

Rushing attack looks scary

Buffalo Bills’ Zack Moss. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

A big concern for the Bills last season was their rushing attack. Boy, does it look good through two weeks of the preseason.

So many players got involved out of the backfield. Opposing defenses might have an even harder time slowing down Buffalo in 2022.

Here are some stat lines from the Bills-Broncos contest:

Raheem Blackshear: 58 yards (5 carries)

Devin Singletary: 39 yards (4 carries)

James Cook: 38 yards (4 carries)

Zack Moss: 19 yards (4 carries), 2 TDs

Duke Johnson: 55 yards (9 carries), 2 TDs

And let’s not forget who else deserves credit: The offensive line. Buffalo added blockers this offseason that can clear out space in the running game and it’s showing.

Case bounce back

Case Keenum #18 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

While Allen looks like he’s playing in midseason form, don’t overlook Case Keenum. Hopefully the Bills won’t need him to play in the regular season, but Keenum had a massive bounce-back effort against the Broncos after a rough go last week.

Keenum finished 16-for-18 passing for 192 yards and a touchdown pass to tight end OJ Howard.

An added bonus: Keenum saw playing time with starters and backups on offense. He looked good with both units.

Defense shows resiliency

Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson . (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

While all was good on offense considering the 42 points scored, it wasn’t perfect on defense. Early, the Bills did bend a little bit too much.

Against the Broncos second teamers, Buffalo missed some tackles and gave up some plays. The Bills did tighten up though, which is exactly what we’re going to focus on.

The starting defense held Denver to a field goal on their opening drive after they were moving early. Then the second drive saw the Bills force a pretty quick punt.

Good signs early on that side of that ball, even without Von Miller playing. He was the lone starter not out there.

Youth report

Buffalo Bills’ Khalil Shakir . (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Between both sides of the ball we had two different reports on the highlighted youth from last week.

On defense, the first-year pros had their struggles.

First-round rookie Kaiir Elam and sixth rounder Christian Benford were flagged for some penalties. Both involved a little bit too much grabbing from both.

Overall, they were not beaten up in coverage. Penalties are still not good.

On offense, we saw more positives. The Bills offense wasn’t passing as much as a week ago but Khalil Shakir shined. The fifth-round rookie led his team with 59 receiving yards, catching all three balls thrown his way.

While not in his first year, we’re going to throw Isaiah Hodgins out there, too. His push for the roster continued with three grabs and 28 yards on four targets. Hodgins is putting a tough decision on the coaching staff–And that’s a great thing.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire