5 takeaways from the Bills’ 41-7 win vs. the Titans

Here are five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 41-7 win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2:

Titans wave the white flag

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel

Nfl Tennessee Titans At Buffalo Bills

No doubt about it: The Bills made the Titans give up. After linebacker Matt Milano returned a pick-six interception for a score, Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel threw in the towel.

After that play, the Titans pulled their starters from the contest. Tannehill included… with an entire quarter to still play and the score at 41-7.

The Bills went on to do the same–Might as well.

Stef runs wild

Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was 26-for-38 passing for 317 yards with four touchdown passes. Receiver Stefon Diggs caught 12 of those throws for 148 yards and three scores. Among those TDs was a 46-yard bomb.

The Allen-Diggs combo completely dominated the Titans defense.

'The King' shut down

Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

There was nowhere for Derrick Henry to go against the Bills.

In the past, the Titans running back has run wild on Buffalo’s defense. He did score Tennessee’s only touchdown, but he looked bad otherwise.

That certainly was not on “The King,” though. His offensive line was dominated by the Bills.

Tannehill can't get going, either

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Henry was not alone. Tannehill was yanked because he just couldn’t get a thing going.

Tannehill was 11-for-20 passing for 117 yards. He had two interceptions, was sacked twice, and the Bills had eight passes defended against him.

Turnover battle improves

The Buffalo Bills celebrate a fumble recovery

Nfl Tennessee Titans At Buffalo Bills

Despite a dominating season-opening win against the Rams, there was one problem for the Bills in Week 1: Turnovers.

Against the Titans that problem was solved. Buffalo’s defense and special teams had four takeaways. Safety Jordan Poyer had an interception along with Milano’s.

On the flip side, no turnovers for the Bills offense.

That’s what Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott will love to see the most.

