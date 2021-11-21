5 takeaways from the Bills’ 41-15 loss to the Colts

Here are five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 41-15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11:

JT can't be stopped

Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts

The Bills were without linebacker Tremaine Edmunds due to a hamstring injury and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei due to his COVID designation. There’s still no excuse for how poorly their defense played against Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor finished with 185 rushing yards and four scores on the ground. He added another with a 23 yard reception.

An embarrassing effort by Buffalo against Indy.

Giving it away

George Odum #30 of the Indianapolis Colts.

The Bills are no longer the NFL leaders in turnover differential. That title now belongs to the Colts.

In a day with horrid rainy weather, Buffalo couldn’t stop giving the ball away to Indianapolis. The highlights included two interceptions from Bills quarterback Josh Allen, which gave his team little chance. A few times he was playing “hero ball” and throwing it off of his back foot.

On the flip side, Indianapolis did not give Buffalo extra chances they needed badly.

That was a deadly combo for the Bills.

An awful start

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

At no real point during the game were the Bills in it. On offense, the Colts scored on their opening drive. Defensively, Indy then intercepted Allen and scored again and fast.

By the 1:38 mark of the first quarter, Buffalo was already in a 14-0 hole. To the Bills’ credit, they did respond and cut the lead to 14-7.

But the Colts went on to score on their first four drives in a row, three of which were touchdowns. No team stands a chance in that scenario.

Buffalo putting themselves behind the eight ball in games is starting to become a big problem.

Mistakes in every phase

Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19)]

In addition to Allen’s miscues, which also included a fumble that the Bills didn’t lose, Buffalo had a giveaway on special teams. While not even touched, returner Isaiah McKenzie coughed up the ball on a kickoff. That quickly turned into seven points for the Colts.

Kicker Tyler Bass had a game to forget as well. He missed two kicks. One was from 57, which hit the upright. His attempt from 49 wasn’t even close and it appeared it got caught in the wind.

That miss in particular signal that the Bills were toast.

At least Diggs scored...

Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills.

If you’re looking for reason to smile: Stefon Diggs still showed up. He had two touchdowns, tapping his toes on the sideline to stay in bounds on both.

Too bad those were wasted on an effort like this…

Overall, Diggs only had four catches for 23 yards.

