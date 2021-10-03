5 takeaways from the Bills’ 40-0 win over the Texans

The Buffalo Bills dismantled the Houston Texans in Week 4, taking a 40-0 shutout win.

Here are five takeaways from the win:

Pitching another shutout

Bills cornerback Cam Lewis

A shutout any time in the NFL is very impressive. The Bills now have two in four games played this season. Buffalo’s defense is fully back.

Making matters even more impressive was a couple of missing pieces. Starting safety Jordan Poyer and slot defender Taron Johnson were both inactive against Houston. Linebacker Matt Milano also went down during the game with a hamstring injury.

Highlights from the Bills’ effort defensively was a few takeaways. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safety Micah Hyde had interceptions while cornerback Cam Lewis forced a fumble.

Defensive line shines again

Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) rolls out of the pocket as Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91)

Particularly on defense, the play in the trenches was impressive. Rookie quarterback Davis Mills had little time to work and he was sacked three times. Defensive linemen getting to the QB included rookie Boogie Basham and Star Lotulelei.

On the ground, the Texans rushing attack never got going, either. Houston only had 2.7 yards per carry and Mark Ingram III was their leading rusher with 24.

Josh gets it done on ground

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17)

Likely due to the wet weather in Orchard Park, the Bills saw quarterback Josh Allen put together a dual-threat effort against the Texans.

Allen had a solid day passing, going 20-for-29 in the air for 248 yards with two scores… but on the ground, he had his best game of the season so far. Allen rushed only six times but for 41 yards, helping him extend drives and put Houston away.

Dawson keeps rolling

Bills tight end Dawson Knox.

Tight end Dawson Knox is finally finding some consistency in his game which has lacked.

Against Houston, Knox scored twice to highlight his day. Overall, the tight end had five grabs for 37 yards with 25 of those coming on one of his touchdowns.

On the year, Knox is up to four touchdowns in four games. All of last season he had three and had five in his first two seasons.

Big change to offensive line

Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79)

The Bills made headlines before the game even kicked off. Buffalo made a big change along their offensive line.

Guard Cody Ford was benched. Daryl Williams slid over to guard from tackle and rookie third-round pick Spencer Brown got the start at tackle.

Ike Botteger also started at left guard, but Jon Feliciano missed the game due to injury. The Bills’ offensive line is an area to watch moving forward.

