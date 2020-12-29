5 takeaways from the Bills’ 38-9 win over the Patriots

If you were wondering if there was a changing of the guard in the AFC East in 2020, the Buffalo Bills just provided the answer. On Week 16’s Monday Night Football action, the Bills (12-3) dismantled their bitter rivals, the New England Patriots, 38-9.

It’s the first time the Bills have swept the Patriots in a single-season since 1999.

After that big win, here are five takeaways from Buffalo’s victory at Gillette Stadium:

Bills tight end Lee Smith (85) celebrates with quarterback Josh Allen. Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen rolls through New England

It’s something we’re used to seeing… but it was not exactly the case the first time against the Patriots this season. In Week 8 when the Pats visited Buffalo, it wasn’t a flagship day for western New York weather. Cold and just kind of bleh caused the game to be run-attack focused. That outing saw Bills running backs Devin Singletary and Zack Moss rush for 86 and 81 yards, respectively in a much closer 24-21 win.

Unfortunately for New England, it was a crisp but otherwise wonderful night at Gillette Stadium on Monday. Because of that, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen took his usual spot as the focal point of the Bills offense. Allen had a masterful day picking apart the New England defense and really put the cherry on top of that “changing of the guard” in the AFC East.

The Pats have certainly never thought such a day would come where a Bills quarterback and offense toys with them… but that was the case … And on top of that, if folks were wondering if the Bills and Allen are the real deal? Well another primetime game to show us that.

Overall, Allen was 27-for-36 passing for four passing touchdowns.

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Lack of Stephon Gilmore exposed

Speaking of Allen, the quarterback and another guy really took advantage of there being no Stephon Gilmore out there for the Patriots. Naturally that was wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Diggs had his best game with the Bills, at least in terms of scoring. Diggs entered Week 16 with five touchdowns on the year… but ended up scoring three times.

Diggs’ highlight-reel moment was his 50-yard score, his first of those three, which came early in the second quarter. That one put the Bills up 24-9. As the Bills started circling the wagons in the second half, he added two more, the second of which was picture-perfect Allen to Diggs. The QB seemingly had no where to go with the ball, rolled backward, to his left, back again, and found Diggs crossing the back of the end zone while the Bills were already threatening in the red zone.

While the Pats did lose the services of Gilmore due to a quad injury last week, Diggs’ game was seemingly a little surprising, at least looking at it through a Patriots spectrum. New England head coach Bill Belichick is known for trying to shut down an opponent’s best weapon on offense. That’s clearly Diggs, and he still had a cool nine catches for 145 yards.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Cameron run from the game

That could be it for Cam Newton with the Patriots, and the final nail in the coffin might’ve been the Bills. After the game got out of hand, the Patriots pulled Newton… again. Buffalo’s defense held him to 5-for-10 throwing with 34 passing yards. That is one ugly stat line, and it’s even worse considering backup Jarrett Stidham, who played less time, had more passing yards.

Newton did provide some positive play early with his legs, as he took four carries for 24 yards and an impressive touchdown. But the Bills certainly ran him from the game.

In his limited time, Stidham wasn’t too impressive. In their season finale, the Pats will host the New York Jets. It’s not exactly top-level competition, but the Jets have won two in a row. So changing gears from Bills to Pats for a moment, does Belichick try to give a full week of practice reps to Stidham to see what he’s got as a starter?

Back to the Bills: Either way, it’s hard to envision this Patriots team finding a way to compete with the way Buffalo is setup for the future. Their quarterback of the future or heir to Tom Brady’s throne, is certainly not on their roster right now.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Recovered from slow start

Huge win from the Bills, yes, but it did not come easy early. We’ll put a nice spin zone on this one, though.

Both the Bills and Patriots had a couple of tough moments early. Using some trickery, Damiere Byrd was left wide open by Buffalo’s secondary. Luckily for the Bills, Newton’s pass caught Byrd’s facemask and he dropped the pass. Even so, the Pats did still score first, taking the early 3-0 lead.

Then for Buffalo on offense, we had some ugly drops and miscues here and there. Tight end Dawson Knox and running back Taiwan Jones both dropped passes in the first half in the end zone, and the Bills settled for one field goal early when the Pats had a goal line stop.

Despite these early negatives… look at the final score. That’s the positive. Which team folded after drops and defensive stops from the opposing team? The Patriots. The Bills never wavered and confidently kept plugging away and in a big way.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton/ Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Run defense a bit exposed

Maybe again a positive because the Bills did run away with this one… but if we have one, singular thing to maybe be concerned with, it might again be the run defense.

Admittedly this is a stretch because the Bills won in huge fashion… but imagine playing a good team. Sony Michel had 10 carries for 69 yards while rookie JJ Taylor had six rushes for 38 yards. That’s an average of 6.9 and 6.1 yards per carry, respectively. That’s really bad.

In this sense, Buffalo’s defense was bailed out by the offense. The Patriots could not afford to rush the ball anymore and had to pass… and failed at that. Opposing offenses with talent, such as a team like the Kansas City Chiefs, will be able to keep games closer which will allow them to continue to run the ball against the Bills and their front-seven of defense.

That’s actually the exact thing that happened in Buffalo’s loss to the KC earlier this season. With stronger opponents just around the corner in the postseason… that’s a bit of a wary feeling.

